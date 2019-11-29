2019 Art-a-Fair Dec. 7

This is one of the previous Art-a-Fair pieces by  artist Judy King, who calls her creations "basket dream keepers." The art fair is All Saints Episcopal Church’s signature fundraiser to help the homeless during the coldest months of the year.

 Courtesy of All Saints Episcopal Church

GREENSBORO — Time again to shop until it helps.

That's the sentiment behind Art-a-Fair, an annual event at All Saints Episcopal Church that lets the community buy art created by church artists and their artist friends.

"Definitely beautiful Christmas gifts," said Nancy Chan, the chairperson of the event.

The congregation's signature fundraiser to benefit the homeless during the coldest months of the year has raised almost $20,000 in the past decade.

Artists donate 20 percent of their proceeds to support the network of overflow shelters run by the Greensboro Urban Ministry, which are mostly converted spaces in local churches.

This year's event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and includes signed items from artist Bob Timberlake that will be part of a raffle. Admission is free.

All Saints members first thought of the unique fundraiser a decade ago. At the time, the small congregation was looking for a way to raise money for the shelters, and organizers quickly realized just how many artists they had in the pews each week.

