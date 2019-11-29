GREENSBORO — Time again to shop until it helps.
That's the sentiment behind Art-a-Fair, an annual event at All Saints Episcopal Church that lets the community buy art created by church artists and their artist friends.
"Definitely beautiful Christmas gifts," said Nancy Chan, the chairperson of the event.
The congregation's signature fundraiser to benefit the homeless during the coldest months of the year has raised almost $20,000 in the past decade.
Artists donate 20 percent of their proceeds to support the network of overflow shelters run by the Greensboro Urban Ministry, which are mostly converted spaces in local churches.
This year's event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and includes signed items from artist Bob Timberlake that will be part of a raffle. Admission is free.
All Saints members first thought of the unique fundraiser a decade ago. At the time, the small congregation was looking for a way to raise money for the shelters, and organizers quickly realized just how many artists they had in the pews each week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.