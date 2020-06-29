Appalachian State University logo

Guilford County: Letissia Adoko Akue-ka, Bachelor of Science; Olivia Devone Allen, Bachelor of Arts; Lori Nichole Alley, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Corey Juwan Baker, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Makayla Summer Barricks, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Paige Grace Bauchle, Master of Arts; Katherine Lane Bayless, Bachelor of Science; Colin Beairsto, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Madeleine James Beardsley, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Maxwell Ramsey Beck, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin Management, cum laude; Hailey Morgan Belk, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Edvin Carl Berggren, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Claire Eva Biaggi, Bachelor of Science; Nina Marie Bibler, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Ryenne Isabella Blake, Bachelor of Science; Madeline Mei Blythe, Master of Science; Elizabeth Sheridan Bobbitt, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Emily G. Boggs, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Kira Elizabeth Brisotti, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; John A. Caldwell, Bachelor of Social Work, magna cum laude; Caitlyn Ashley Carlson, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Ryan James Chicosky, Bachelor of Science; Garrett S. Church, Bachelor of Science; Madison N. Church, Bachelor of Science; Keegan Lee Clary, Bachelor of Science; Allison Nicole Coakley, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Tabatha Megan Comer, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin Management; Peighton Victoria Connor, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Hannah Grace Conrad, Bachelor of Science; Kristopher W. Cooper, Bachelor of Science; Ashlyn T. Cornelius, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Madeline Abigail Corso, Master of Arts; Elizabeth Ashley Coyte, Bachelor of Fine Arts, magna cum laude; Melissa Erin Craven, Master of Science; Ciera Alleene Dalton, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Mary Beth Davidson, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Jalyn Ashayla Degraffenreid, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Beth Dildy, Bachelor of Science; Benjamin Montague Dixon, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; Stanley Ryan Dymek, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Ally Paige Fields, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Robert Andrew Fisher, Bachelor of Science; Jhoni Renee French, Bachelor of Science; Patrick Sheridan French, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Colleen M. Gillooley, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Nicholas James Goard, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Hannah M. Gould, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Ericka Latiesha Graves, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Ann Greenland, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Sue Teresa Griffin, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Matthew Colonna Guard, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; William Desmond Gustaveson, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Mason Thomas Hill, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Scott Howington, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin Finance and Banking cum laude; Katharine E. Hoyle, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Nicolo Armand Iorio, Bachelor of Music; Kevin Kareis, Bachelor of Science; Jenny Kiaosouvath, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Michael Hunter King, Bachelor of Science; Katherine Elizabeth Kivett, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Julia Alexander Klass, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Kallee Leath Lambe, Bachelor of Science; Spencer Davis Lavender, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin Management, summa cum laude; Jeremy Level, Bachelor of Science; Jack Fleet Lewis III, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, magna cum laude; Julio Rae Norsworthy Lingao, Bachelor of Music; Jacques Marcel Lizotte, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Ashlyn Kate Loring, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Carly M. Maas, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Sarah Madison MacEldowney, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Delaney Louise Marion, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Katherine Lynn Martin, Bachelor of Science; Grace Leigh McCormick, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Ashley Marie McDonald, Bachelor of Science; Peter Terrence McDonough, Bachelor of Arts; Cary Daniel Miller, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Timothy Lamar Mills Jr. Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Kristen A. Mitchell, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Brianna Elizabeth Moore, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Blair Elizabeth Moricle, Bachelor of Science; Owen Randall Myers, Bachelor of Science; Mikayla Caroline Mykytyn, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Sophia Raminelli Nagy, magna cum laude; Barbara Riley Neese, Bachelor of Science; Thommasaht Cameron Nhouyvanisvong, Bachelor of Music, summa cum laude; Kaitlin Nicole O'Reilly, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Kara Hunter Old, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; William Jack Paley, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Jisook Park, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Elizabeth Jackson Parrish, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; Nathaniel C. Patterson, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Cody Alexander Peacock, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Blackwell Perez, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Elizabeth Ann Peterson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Courtney A. Pollock, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; William Bryant Quillen, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Kelly Marie Redd, Master of Art; Bradley Walter Rentz, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Claire Elizabeth Reynolds, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Seth Garrett Rosson, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Todd Samuel Rule, Bachelor of Science; Robert Russell, Bachelor of Science; Nicholas Reed Scarbrough, Bachelor of Science; Patrick Elias Schwarz, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; Iustin Cristian Scobercea, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Tori Lynne Sesler, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Sydney Irene Sharpstene, Master of Arts; Oscar Manuel Silva, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Megann Lynn Southworth, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Natalie Bell Starr, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Adam Stone, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, Jeremiah Patrick Sullivan, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Kathryn Triplett, Bachelor of Science; Jasmine Nayeli Uresti, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; Levi Kyle Walker, Bachelor of Science; Michala Chandler Washburn, Master of Social Work; Bradley Jacob Wasserman, Bachelor of Science; James Michael Watkins, Bachelor of Arts; Aaron William West, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Morgan Mary Westerhoff, Bachelor of Science; Timothy Adam Williams, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Alanna Fair Wilson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Alexis Nicole Wilson, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Matthew Littleton Winters V, Bachelor of Arts; Olivia Grace Woody, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Colton B. Wright, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Sophie Joyce Young, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Taylor Elizabeth Zarate, Bachelor of Science

Randolph County: Kimberly Yadira Aguirre-salguero, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, magna cum laude; Davey Brooke Albertson, Bachelor of Science; David Arellano, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Taylor Baynard, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Brandon Lee Blair, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; David Lane Blalock, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Christian Timothy Britt, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; Kristina Cathleen Byerly, Master of Social Work; Sarah Grace Caudill, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Cody Dean Chessor, Bachelor of Music; Kaila Suzanne Craven, Bachelor of Science; Bradley James Fletcher, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Alexander Garrison, Bachelor of Science; Bailie Elizabeth Gordon, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Ronald Coleman Hutchins, Master of Business Admin; Madison Brooke Jackson, Bachelor of Science. cum laude; Austin Nathaniel Johnson, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Jason Matthew Kennedy, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Noelle Layton, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; Maria Fernanda Valderrama Leon, Bachelor of Science; Kathy Sue Malpass, Master of Library Science; Robert Edwards Mason, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Matthew Teague Miller, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Lanier Miller, Bachelor of Science; Kamryn Janea Mills, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Payton Mackenzie Moore, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Hannah Coleman O'Briant, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin, cum laude; Brooks Cameron Peterson, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Brody L. Ritch, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Taylor Kay Robinson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Tiffany Victoria Kaye Rush, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Cassidy Erin Schobert, Bachelor of Science; Miguel Angel Uribe, Bachelor of Arts; Darby Lyn Vereyken, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Zachary Thomas Wall, Bachelor of Science Bus Admin; Lauren Nicole Whitaker, Bachelor of Science

Rockingham County: Francis Reagan Barford, Bachelor of Science; Benjamin Matthew Bullins, Bachelor of Science; John Caleb Cardwell, Bachelor of Music; Courtney Ann Fulton, Bachelor of Science; Matthew Dale Hagwood, Bachelor of Arts; Ryan David Hudy, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Hannah Michelle Lee, Bachelor of Science; Margaret Kelsey McKinney, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Yoshi Katina Munoz, Bachelor of Science; Lori Ann Potter, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Jolie Morgan Rintelmann, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Claire Carson Roberts, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Sarah Elizabeth Shumate, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Madeline Diane Smith, Bachelor of Science; Megan Elizabeth Steere, Bachelor of Science; Emily Mae Tredway, Bachelor of Science magna cum laude; Sarah Elizabeth, Whitsett Bachelor of Science

The complete list is available at https://registrar.appstate.edu/degrees-awarded.

