Guilford County: Brandie Chase Adkins, Bachelor of Science; Sidney Joyce Anderson, Bachelor of Science; Cameron John Auger, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Dawn Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew Nicholas Barusic, Master of Business Administration; Andrew Derek Blount, Bachelor of Science; Doet Bujiang, Bachelor of Science; Zachery Tyler Byrd, Bachelor of Science; Connor Lane Capes, Bachelor of Science; Emily Corrine Cox, Master of Arts; Sheridan Shore Crissman, Master of Science; John Addison Dorn, Master of Science; Rachael Lauren Fry, Master of School Administration; Agustin Garcia Jr., Bachelor of Science; Kellyn Paige Hall, Bachelor of Science; Addison Paige Hargett, Bachelor of Science; Mary Helen Helms, Bachelor of Science; Logan Nicole Herring, Master of Science; Emily Anne Horton, Master of Arts; Adam Leon Kirkman, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Rachel Elizabeth Mann, Master of Science; Tiffany Monet Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sydney N. McSwain, Bachelor of Science; Brennan Elizabeth Miele, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Louise Kimball Mohorn, Bachelor of Science; Adam Ryan Oates, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Lauren Rose Parko, Bachelor of Science; Sarah A. Perlmutter, Bachelor of Arts; Charles Broadus Phillips III, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Destiny D. Pratt, Bachelor of Science; Lindsay Sharon Richardson, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Maria Valeria Rivas de Kouba, Master of School Administration; Joseph Paul Rowbottom III, Master of Arts; Lindsay J. Rowell, Master of Arts; Emily A. Schettino, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Haley Elizabeth Ward, Bachelor of Science; Tiffanie M. Waugh, Bachelor of Arts; Caroline P. Wells, Bachelor of Science

Randolph County: Vanessa U. Brown, Master of Science; JoAnn Lynn Bunting, Master of Arts; Kayleigh M. Cecil, Bachelor of Science Business Administration, cum laude; Taylor Christian Cromer, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Christopher Allen Engle, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Shayanna Lynn Felder, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Samantha Jo Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lillian Dawn Hodge, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Mariah Elizabeth Hydzik, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

Rockingham County: Andrew Dixon Brown, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Michaela Patterson Catlett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kristofer Michael Drizake, Bachelor of Science; Celeste Monshe' Phillips, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Elizabeth Sutton, Bachelor of Music

For more information, visit https://registrar.appstate.edu/students/transcripts-records/honors-and-degrees-awarded.

