Guilford County: Victoria Madison Billings, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Joyce Bowden, Bachelor of Arts; Takiya L. Brown, Bachelor of Science; Robert Justin Burns, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Lea Clapp, Bachelor of Science; Clare Ashley Cox, Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Grace Cude, Bachelor of Science; Randall D. Diabe, Bachelor of Science; Blair Grace Dixon, Bachelor of Science; Uc H. Eban, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Bradley Austin Fye-Duell, Bachelor of Science; Blake Matthew Gill, Bachelor of Science; William Griffen Glover, Bachelor of Science; Abby Rene Helton, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Taylor Hochwarth, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Jonathan D. Holley, Bachelor of Science; Brendan Horan, Bachelor of Science; Rebekka Marie Largen, Bachelor of Science; Robert Michael Ledbetter, Bachelor of Science; Jontae Malik McRae, Bachelor of Science; Nicole Moore, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Alana Nicole Nottage, Master of Arts; Ekuwa Celeste Peters, Bachelor of Arts; Austin Matthew Prairie, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Lert Ratanaamornkun, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Richard Mason Rogers, Bachelor of Arts; Mackinley Morgan Scaggs, Bachelor of Arts; Lauren Marie Small, Bachelor of Science; Blanton Taylor Stamey, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Brianna Tucker, Bachelor of Music, magna cum laude; Robert Wesley Welborn, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Hannah Christine Woodburn, Bachelor of Science

Randolph County: Taylor Cole Berry, Bachelor of Science; Josiah Neil Clark, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Caleb Andrew Hayes, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Beau Alexander Myers, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Hayley Marie Routh, Bachelor of Science; Nickolas Austin Rushbrook, Bachelor of Science; Karla Andrea Torres, Bachelor of Fine Arts; John Trollinger, Bachelor of Science

Rockingham County: Noel Levon Cook Jr., Bachelor of Science Business Administration Management; Jonathan Rodriguez Ibarra, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

For more information, visit https://registrar.appstate.edu/students/transcripts-records/honors-and-degrees-awarded.

