Smiths Married 60 Years Wilton and Eleanor (Tippi) Smith were married on September 5, 1959 at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Windsor, NC. The couple, who met while attending college in Winston-Salem, moved to New Bern where they welcomed three children, Lisa Murphy (Shawn), Katherine Meadows (Doug) and Andy Smith. The family moved to Greensboro when Wilton was transferred because of work and have called Greensboro home for over 50 years. Both are lovingly known as "Grandmommy Tippi & Granddaddy" to their seven grandchildren (Will, Grayson, Scott, Elizabeth, Graham, Nichole and Patrick) and one great-grandchild (Selah). There is nothing they enjoy more than attending sporting events, dance recitals, school functions, beach trips and just being around their family
MOST POPULAR
-
Greensboro credit union shooting Friday was murder-suicide, police say
-
Two victims identified following home invasion in Greensboro
-
Person shot during dispute at gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
-
Greensboro Coliseum opens new entertainment venue, Piedmont Hall
-
Missing Summerfield 15-year-old found in Stoneville
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.