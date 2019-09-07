Smiths married 60 years

Smiths Married 60 Years Wilton and Eleanor (Tippi) Smith were married on September 5, 1959 at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Windsor, NC. The couple, who met while attending college in Winston-Salem, moved to New Bern where they welcomed three children, Lisa Murphy (Shawn), Katherine Meadows (Doug) and Andy Smith. The family moved to Greensboro when Wilton was transferred because of work and have called Greensboro home for over 50 years. Both are lovingly known as "Grandmommy Tippi & Granddaddy" to their seven grandchildren (Will, Grayson, Scott, Elizabeth, Graham, Nichole and Patrick) and one great-grandchild (Selah). There is nothing they enjoy more than attending sporting events, dance recitals, school functions, beach trips and just being around their family

