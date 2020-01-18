Mr. and Mrs. McGinnis married 50 years

Bill and Ann McGinnis married 50 years William "Bill" and Ann Shepherd McGinnis celebrated their 50th anniversary January 17, 2020. They have one daughter, Julie Clark, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bill served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Hornet Aircraft Carrier. He retired from Interstate Equipment Company in Statesville. Ann was employed by Jefferson Standard; Carolina Cougars; Greensboro Generals Hockey Team; Oldies 93 Radio; and retired from radio Ann and Bill keep busy in their leisure time, which includes dinner outings with friends; traveling across the U.S.; numerous ocean cruises; enjoying boating at High Rock and Lake Norman where they resided part-time; and continue to reside part-time at N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

