Mers married 50 years

Merses married 50 years Robert and Joyce Mers celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 14, 2020. They were married June 14, 1970 in Beaumont, TX. They have two children, Susan Howard and husband Tad of Falls Church, VA and Angela Mers and husband Derek Legault of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. They have two grandchildren, Grady and Hugh Howard. Robert is retired from N.C. A&T University where he was an Associate Professor of Mathematics. Joyce focused on raising their daughters and was an active volunteer with several community organizations. Throughout their 50 years of marriage, Bob and Joyce have enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and made international trips to Australia, Europe, Asia and more. Robert and Joyce are members of New Garden Friends Meeting and residents of Friends Homes, both in Greensboro.
