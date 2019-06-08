Keys married 60 years David and Beverly Key of 1010 Onslow Dr. 27408, celebrated with their family on the day of their 60th Wedding Anniversary, May 30, 2019. They have one son Darrell Key and his wife Lisa of Greensboro, N.C., twin grandsons Jordan Key and Christopher Key and his fiance, all of Raleigh, N.C., and one granddaughter Melissa of Charlotte, N.C.
