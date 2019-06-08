Keys married 60 years

Weather Alert

...EPISODES OF HEAVY RAIN MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT INTO SUNDAY... .WIDESPREAD AREAS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN OVER PORTIONS OF THE REGION SINCE LATE THURSDAY. THIS HAS LED TO SOME FLOODING OF URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS ALREADY. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY AS ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP AND MOVE OVER THE AREA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ANSON, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, MONTGOMERY, RANDOLPH, AND STANLY. * THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH TRAINING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. AFTER 2 TO LOCALLY 7 INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY OCCURRED, ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN IS STILL EXPECTED. ANY ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS THAT HAVE HAD THE HEAVIEST RAIN ALREADY, FLASH FLOODING MAY QUICKLY RESULT. * THE HEAVY RAIN MAY PROMPT THE RAPID RISE OF STREAMS AND CREEKS. THE URBAN AREAS, PARTICULARLY AROUND THE CITY OF GREENSBORO AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE MORE PRONE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&