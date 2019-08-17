Boylstons married 50 years Ron and Carolyn (Gillis) Boylston were married on August 17, 1969, at First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham, NC. The couple, who met while living in Charlotte , moved to Columbia, SC shortly after getting married. In 1976, Ron was transferred to Greensboro and since then, they've been happy to call it home. The Boylstons have two children, Heather Hodgin (Chris) and Brandon Boylston (Ninoshka) and four grandchildren. To honor them and celebrate their 50th anniversary, the Boylston's children hosted a dinner celebration at Mark's Restaurant last night.
