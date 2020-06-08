Graduates: Javier Acosta, Esha Ahmed, Jawad Ahmed, Jinan Ahmed, Yonatan Ali, Angie Andrade, Montrez Archie, Joseph Bailey, Treshawn Bailey, Christopher Baker, Lynsey Banks, Ruben Barba, Jamell Barbee, Kenel Barrett, Shakiyah Bass, JaLian Baxter, Kenya Beck, Brandon Bennett, TyShaune Bethea, Zariah Bias, Nazaria Bivins, Janaria Brooks, Tatyana Brown, Kayla Burke, Scott Butler, Aryanna Campbell, Alexander Cardona Ventura, Terrell Carlton, Brandon Carter, Ruben Castillo-Ramirez, Keonte Caulder, Citlali Cervantes Padilla, Jahaan Council, Willis Covington, Abdullahi Dahir, Marcelo Davila-Ramirez, Indya Davis Tobin Dejournette, Kristina Diaz, Jasilee Dillard, Terrence East, Sha Eh, Efrain Estrada, Summerae Everett Tyquan Fate, Kortney Finch, Katrina Gamble, Kemone Ganzy, Bar So Gay, Muhammed Ghaffar, Halle Gibson, Chase Gilmore, Lorraine Gordon, Keenniiff Grace, Makayla Green, Wade Greeson, Wendell Hardie Jr., Jakeith Hargrove, Danasha Harrington, Emmanuel Harrington, Janae Harris, Bettye Hatfield, Kenton Henderson, Malik Henry, Shar'Dayrias Herring, Sirine Hijazi (salutatorian), Mario Hoskins, Marquette Hoskins, Janaya Howze, Poe Htoo, Taylor Ingram, Montrell Jackson, Jordan Jeffries, Aquillah Jenkins, Isiah Johnson Ashuntia Jones, Nykee Jones, Trinity Jones, Maribel Juarez-Viscalla, Britney Kearse, TyRek Keel, Lamin Keita, Addy Khampoosy, Victor Kyles, Nwey Lay, DeNorri Leak, Nya Lewis, Edward Lindsay, Dorrell Lindsey, Jacquan Little, Jordan Little, Bryson Livingston, Destiny Locke, Justen London, Jorge Lopez, Taveon Malachi, Robert Manchur, Mohamed Mansour, Manirakiza Maombi, Robert Markham, Rodney Marshall, Justus Martin, Kennedi Martin, Carlos Massott, Shianne Mays, Alesia McArthur, Maziah McCall K’Shaune McCormick, Ian McCrea, Jenoah McKiver, DeAndre McManus, Shanya McPhaul, Rockyla Merriman, Kadarrius Middlebrooks, Dashaun Monroe, Lauren Moore, Nevaeh Moore, Eldriz Morales, Alisena Nasir Ali, Enicka Neal, Jeriel Nesbitt, Dinye Nishimwe, Dashira Norton, Eric Nshimirimana, Megan Olguin, Ashley Pacheco-Morales, Makiya Palmer, Niporsha Patrick, Imani Patterson, Saw Paw, Kenneth Pemberton, Kierra Pemberton, Monserrat Pena Lara, Gary Perdue, Brianna Perez-Latimer, Clarence Potts, Christine Powell, Lloyd Price, D'Asja Pugh, Sui Puih, Thao Puih, Tolanda Pulliam-Russell, Kynshae Quick, Makayla Quick, Juan Ramirez-Cisneros, Ezechiel Raphael, Aniya Ratliff-Page, Anushawn Rattana, George Rebella (valedictorian), Michael Reinersman, Megan Reitzel, Francisco Renteria-Renteria, Anthony Reyes, Aman Rezene, Logan Ripley, Angel Robertson, Darrell Robinson, Aleida Rojas-Valerio, Trelen Rorie, Esmeralda Ruiz, Marshall Sanders, Eh Paw Say, Delicate Shivers, Jazoni Smith, Tristin Spring, Tashaun Staples, De'Osha Stricklin, Isaiah Tatum, Madison Taylor, Ruta Tekle, Hani Tesfazgi, Astar Texidor, Darrian Thomas, Dorrian Thomas, Patrick Thomas, Tymearne Thomas, Jeremiah Thompson, Nakia Thompson, Cedric Tillman, Ajani Tribble (salutatorian), Krysdalanis Vargas Gonzalez, Taylarh Walker, Jyheem Washington, Kanasia Washington-Davis, Armonie Williams, Deiya Williams, Meyaka Williams, Joesophine Wilson, Laila Woods Isabella Wright
