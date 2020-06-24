Baked beans are a thing of beauty: A little sweet, a little tangy, and cooked so low and slow the flavors infuse every morsel. They’re a traditional side to barbecue, especially in the South, while in Maine my sister and brother-in-law like to eat them over roasted potatoes.
The only issue is, my favorite version takes a long time, because I first cook the beans from dried (I like to use Jacob’s Cattle, cranberry or pinto) very simply on the stove top until tender, then add the flavorings and bake them at a very low heat for a full eight hours.
Using an Instant Pot instead of baking speeds things up, naturally, but even then my two rounds add up to almost 90 minutes.
Enter lentils. As I discovered when I tried this recipe from “Simply Laura Lea” (Blue Hills Press, 2020), they get tender so much more quickly than larger beans. One 35-minute session in the Instant Pot, with all the flavorings added from the outset, results in something that tastes like it bubbled away for hours. (You can also cook them in a slow cooker or in the oven.)
Even better, they’re versatile enough for you to use throughout the week, on sweet potatoes, tacos, tostadas, burritos, grain bowls and surely something I haven’t thought of yet — but am excited to discover.
