An Attitude of Gratitude is filling bags with feminine items for distribution among women living in homeless shelters. Needed items include: Cotton swabs, soap, facial wipes, deodorant, new underwear, new socks, lip balm, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion, bath towels, hand sanitizer, nail files, feminine hygiene items, facial tissues, shampoo, conditioner, hair items, brushes and combs.

To make a donation, visit K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 20.

Items will be distributed to women through Hannah’s Haven, YWCA and Partnership Village during Thanksgiving.

