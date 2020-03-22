I spend a considerable amount of time in my yard, both working diligently in the garden and relaxing around the fire pit. Spring, summer and fall, I usually don’t hang out inside until the sun goes down. After dark, though, I’m still able to enjoy my patio, deck and backyard because of landscape lighting.
My choices of outdoor lighting are as simple as overhead string lights and cheap solar path lights. These illuminate seating areas, my grill and the pathways between them, creating an inviting mood and a considerable amount of charm.
There are several options for landscape lighting, some of which can be easily installed ourselves and others best installed by a professional. Quality, commercial-grade string lighting can shed a lot of light on outdoor activities and are as simple to install as holiday lights. Floodlights hard-wired into a house’s electrical system provide great swaths of light for nighttime games.
Landscape lighting can help achieve a number of goals within our spaces, so before you decide which type of lights to go with, it’s best to examine your objective.
Jonathan Allen is a horticulturist, a landscape designer and the owner of Allen Landscape Co. in King. He regularly installs landscape lighting and said that client lighting goals usually fall into five categories — showcase, security, functionality, property definition and artistic design.
Showcase lighting usually involves lighting architectural elements of a house’s facade. Security lighting is usually used for a house’s entrances and to give the feel of someone always being home. Lighting for functionality is illuminating areas that are used regularly, such as patios and paths.
Using landscape lighting to brighten property lines gives a broader perspective of the landscape, drawing the eye to the corners of a space. And lighting for artistic design is a way to accentuate the botanical interest in your garden, which is what Allen and other professional landscape designers are keen on.
“When the leaves are on the trees, lighting definitely shows out a little more,” Allen said. “You get more movement, lighting shows the underside of leaves, like a river birch with a silvery fleck look. It’s almost like fireflies dancing when the wind blows. Japanese maples with red leaves — you can see that red at night. So you can show off your plants.”
Allen specializes in low-voltage lighting systems, which can change how your house and landscape look and how you function within your outdoor areas. He regularly installs systems with uplights, downlights and path lights. Uplighting is a method that projects light from the ground up. This can include above-ground fixtures that are staked into place or recessed well lights. Conversely, downlighting is a method that projects light from top to bottom.
These lighting systems include only three components — a low-voltage lighting transformer (controller), low-voltage wire, and low-voltage light fixtures. It’s important to note that you don’t have to be an electrician to install one of these systems, but a strong set of handyman skills is very important, as is a keen eye for landscape design is a definite plus. A professional installer is always a wise choice, too, as they know how to tie together elements in subtle ways.
Amy Priode is a licensed landscape contractor with 25 years’ experience in garden design and landscape lighting. She explained how subtle lighting touches can create an atmosphere of repose in a garden.
“The mood is set by the type of lighting that is chosen,” Priode said. “In this respect, less is definitely better. Low, subtle lighting has a relaxing and calming effect, much like the glow of a camp fire.”
Allen pointed out how connecting all exterior elements together can lead to a functional and elegant lighting design.
“If you can successfully light the architecture and marry that with the landscape lighting, then it all works together,” Allen said. “You’ve got your vertical plane on your house or architecture, you’ve got a horizontal plane of light from path lights. Then you start to think about up-lighting a tree; you can even shadow branches on the ground.”
Low-voltage systems are controlled with transformers, which can either be a photocell or a timer. Both serve different purposes, and are chosen based on your lighting needs.
“A photocell kicks on when it gets dark and it will stay on for a predetermined time,” Allen said. “In summer, it might kick on about 9 o’clock and it will stay on for whatever you want. During the winter, obviously, you’d have to adjust that because it gets dark at 5:30. With a timer, it can come on at multiple times.”
As gardeners and nature lovers, we’re pretty particular about our plants. And installing low-voltage lights in your landscape can help to highlight specialty trees and shrubs. If you’ve planted a small ornamental tree as a focal point, then an up light can help it stand out. Or if you’ve got pathways to a gate, garden shed or greenhouse, path lights can accentuate the lines and curves of your design.
“For the backyard gardener who has some areas created or a seating area they’ve created, path lights are the icing on the cake. It creates the ambiance,” Allen said.
Both Allen and Priode agree that a handy home gardener can install a low-voltage lighting system. Priode recommends investing in quality fixtures and a transformer. Most all of these systems run LED bulbs, which are very economical and last up to 10 years. Allen said that the most common issue he has with landscape lighting fixtures is in shady, wet areas.
“The biggest thing is water intrusion into your fixture,” Allen said. “So if it’s north-facing where it doesn’t dry out a lot, you’re going to have more condensation in that light and you’re going to have more problems with degradation of that light. In a sunny, south-facing spot, you don’t see that as much.”
If you’re interested in having a low-voltage system installed, most landscape lighting professionals will set up a demo system. This will give you an idea of how it can enhance your landscape and best feature important elements of your garden.
We gardeners work hard to make our outdoor spaces beautiful, so I feel we should maximize the amount of time spent within them. Well-designed and quality landscape lighting affords us this time to hang out in our gardens well after the sun goes down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.