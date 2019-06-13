Ace Speedway will be the site of the first Flag Day 275 event sponsored by Alcovets on Friday, June 14.
There will be door prizes, refreshments, food and racing fun.
Fireworks will precede the final race.
Alcovets representatives will be on hand to provide information about the organization, information on upcoming events, sell apparel and hand out balloons.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Veterans with valid identification will receive half-price admission at the gate.
Ace Speedway is at 3401 Altamahaw Race Track Road in Elon.
For information, call call 336-229-4225 or email alcovets@gmail.com.