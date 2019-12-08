Every summer, and for as far back into my childhood as I can remember, my grandmother and I spent hour upon hour scouring the beach for shark’s teeth.
Just the two of us, hunched over, right along the water’s edge, we searched.
I found hundreds. Ma found thousands — by virtue of the fact that she and my grandfather owned a house at the beach and Ma looked nearly every day in the summer.
Any time I stooped to pick something up, Ma would ask, “You get one?”
Some of our favorites were the thick-rooted tiger shark and long dagger-like sand shark’s teeth, as well as Hemipristis teeth, which are serrated, hooked and look wickedly dangerous. We also found teeth from great whites, hammerheads, bull sharks, lemon, six gills and prehistoric makos.
Other times, I pick up a fooler. (As you probably guessed, a fooler is a bit of shell or rock that resembles the shape of a shark’s tooth.)
But there is one type of shark’s tooth that Ma and I always dreamed of finding: that of the extinct Carcharodon megalodon — the megalodon, or meg.
Not only is it a whopper of a tooth — some megalodon teeth are as large as your hand — but they are also quite rare. So rare, that many beachcombers, like Ma and me, can go a whole lifetime and never find one. (Ma has come across several meg teeth in her lifetime, but these were found in gift shops or bought from other collectors.)
So, you can imagine my excitement when, a few weeks ago, three friends from High Point — Eric Hill, Ray Soltis and Joe Fisher — invited me to join them on a scuba diving trip specifically to find megalodons off the North Carolina coast.
“I’m in,” I said in a rush of excitement, forgetting that I hadn’t been scuba diving in more than 20 years.
After a refresher class, a Nitrox class and an advanced certification class, I was ready to dive for megs.
We met the boat’s captain, Chris Slog, and mate, Brett Garner, of Wrightsville Beach Diving at the boat dock at 6:30 a.m. After an hour and a half boat ride out into the blue Atlantic, Captain Chris dropped an anchor buoy and told us to get our gear on.
We were 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach and in 97 feet of water. I had only been at bottom for a few seconds, when I noticed something slightly triangular in among the sand and rubble. Was this a fooler? I thought back to all those days of walking along the beach with my grandmother, and how — over many years — I learned to recognize the distinctive shape of a shark’s tooth.
My heart pounded. I swallowed hard as I reached to pick it up.
Jackpot. It was a megalodon tooth.
My dive buddy Eric gave me a thumbs up.
The only thing I could think about the whole time I was under water was: I can’t wait to show this to Ma.
And, as it turns out, this was the first of eight enormous megalodon teeth I would find that day.
