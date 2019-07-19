Jesse Brockley “Brock” Smith makes a great case for the saying “A year can make a lot of difference.”
In December 1943, the Greensboro Senior High School alumnus celebrated his 18th birthday and joined the Army.
He spent his 19th birthday aboard a landing craft bound for Le Havre, France, and into the thick of World War II. The Battle of the Bulge was in his immediate future.
Smith completed basic training at Fort Bragg, jump school at Fort Benning, Ga., and shipped out to Glasgow, Scotland.
“I went over on the Queen Mary and came back on the Queen Mary,” he says. “She was a great ship, but what you’ve heard about her chow lines is true: As soon as you finish a meal, you get in line for the next meal.”
The 82nd Airborne Division was in dire need of replacements because of the heavy casualties suffered during Operation Market Garden in September 1944, the largest airborne operation of the war that ended in failure and more than 15,000 Allied troops killed.
He was assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
Smith is a quiet, gentle man, but celebrates his “Glenwood Boy” lineage and airborne service to his country.
“It was a privilege to serve,” he says. “I would do it again in a heartbeat!”
At 93, his health and memory aren’t the best, but his record-keeping was stellar.
“After being alerted about the German breakthrough in the Ardennes, we rushed towards the front on flat-bed trailers — with no sides or tops — in freezing rain, then heavy snow. The last 20 miles or so, we moved on foot,” he wrote.
After several days on the front, Smith recalls, he heard the sound of heavy equipment being moved.
“I thought we were finally getting much-needed help,” he says. “Unfortunately, the heavy equipment was in the retreat mode and blowing bridges as they left.”
His platoon was ordered to stay behind and cover the withdrawal.
“About all we could do was dig our frozen foxholes a little deeper. I stashed away a large stack of left-behind hand grenades just in case they were needed.”
The experience refreshed his memory of the 23rd Psalm, he says. “If ever there was a shadow of the valley of death, I figured we were in it!”
Later, he would swim across the Salm River, which ran through the valley.
“The Germans almost overwhelmed us by 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but we held,” he says. “That basically turned their advance into a retreat.”
A week later, Smith removed his boots to change socks.
“When he noticed my frost-bitten feet were black and severely swollen, an officer gave me his overshoes and sent me to the medics,” he says.
During treatment in aid stations and field hospitals, Smith was told there wasn’t much hope for saving his feet. Army doctors at hospitals in Paris and England were more encouraging — and proactive. Three months later, Staff Sgt. Smith returned to the 82nd Airborne — just in time for occupation duty in Frankfurt, Germany.
One of Smith’s more pleasant memories is the postwar, 81-block, ticker-tape parade down New York’s Fifth Avenue, led by their iconic commanding general, Maj. Gen. James M. Gavin.
However, Smith’s most poignant memory was his first combat mail call.
“I had 25 letters and a package,” he says. “My dad must have read how cold it was because he sent me a pair of fur-lined gloves, the most appropriate gift I ever received. During the Christmas Eve attack, I lost a glove after taking it off while firing my rifle.”
Postwar, Smith attended Presbyterian Junior College and worked for Meyer’s Department Stores for 15 years. He later joined Southern Radio Corp. and retired after 25 years service as sales manager for the Carolinas.
Smith was the primary caregiver for two wives who died from cancer. Doris Mitchell, whom he married in 1947, died in 1977. They had two children, Kathie and Phillip. In 1980, he married Jeanne Bell, who died in 2009.
Smith came from a Glenwood family of nine siblings. Two older brothers served in WWII; a younger brother served after the war. Smith’s twin sister, Jane Smith Anderson, married a soldier from Minnesota stationed at Greensboro’s Overseas Replacement Depot, better known as the ORD.
Anderson, who lives in Greensboro, insists having a twin brother is wonderful: “Many of my girlfriends really came around to see Brock. Some of his buddies really came around to see me,”
The Smith family included a second set of twins — Henry and Helen.
Smith appreciated his Flight of Honor trip to Washington in 2010.
“The Rotarians did everything they could to make that the best day of our lives,” he says.
My thanks to Greensboro attorney Charlie Younce, Smith’s guardian on the flight, for introducing me to Smith.