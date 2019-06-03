Campbellsville University, High Point, Abhilash Arrabelly, Master of Science in Information Technology Management
Coastal Carolina University, Greensboro, Robert Simmons, Bachelor of Science in recreation and sport management; Pleasant Garden, Courtney Woods, Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and national security studies
Gettysburg College, Greensboro: Alexander Paris, BA degree
Newberry College, Greensboro: Allison Victoria Davis
Quinnipiac University, Oak Ridge: Keith McInvale, Master of Science, business analytics
Sherman College of Chiropractic, Greensboro: Aleksandra Vujnovic, doctor of chiropractic degree
The Citadel, Greensboro: Leah Fenwrick-Wallace, criminal justice degree
The King's College, Kernersville: Emily Shirley, English (B.A.). Achievements - Presidential Scholarship
The University of Scranton, High Point: Melissa Anne Scheppmann, Master of Accountancy
University of North Georgia, Greensboro: Tamera Thorpe, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology/health and fitness
University of the Cumberlands: Shawn Harvin of McLeansville, Master of Science in Justice Administration in Justice Administration; Prudhvidhar Reddy Mereddy of Greensboro, Master of Science in Information Systems and Security in Information Systems Security
William & Mary, dean's list, Jamestown: Kylie Groh