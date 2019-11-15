When the air gets crisp and the first fall leaves crunch under foot, members and friends of First Moravian Church on Elam Avenue start to dust off their costumes, melt beeswax for candles, cook chicken for pies and tune up their band instruments.
It’s nearly Candle Tea time again.
The Candle Tea is the church’s annual craft fair, educational open house and musicale, all rolled into one. For the past 57 years, the congregation has brought a slice of early Americana as Moravian settlers might have experienced it in the town of Salem — now better known as Old Salem — to Greensboro, with 1700s-era costumes and demonstrations of traditional crafts, music and food.
Held annually in early December, preparations for the church’s big event start each year in the summer and hit a fever pitch in fall. Church members call it a “gift to the community.” A gift this big requires the entire congregation, from oldest to the youngest, to get involved.
Our family got involved nearly 20 years ago after moving to Greensboro and joining the church. It was fun to dress in costume and enjoy the uniqueness of traditions that date to the 18th century, and our family went all-in, cookie rolling, handbell ringing, hosting and playing in the band.
Now a young adult, my daughter Caroline takes a vacation day from work and drives from the Triangle to come home to Candle Tea to play and sing.
“It’s important to me to be a part of a tradition that has gone on for so long and a church community that always comes together to make this event possible,” she says. “I like how things are passed on when entire families are involved.”
Four generations of Charlie Meece’s family get involved. Meece, 90, joined the church in the 1950s, and was there for the church’s very first Candle Tea. His daughter, Teresa Walker; her daughter, Ashlyn Bruning; and grandchildren Lucas, 10, and Evie, 12, all are part of his large family who join in the event.
“It’s fun to see how it happens generation to generation,” Ashlyn says. “I used to love to work in the tavern with my sister; now my children do. I used to sing, and now they do.”
As a child, Walker loved to sing in the children’s choir, which she now conducts. Her granddaughter Evie sang in that choir and played children’s chimes before graduating to hostessing in “the tavern” with her youth group friends. Her brother Lucas helps his grandmother and mother with chicken pies in the store, and holds down the Moravian star-making table with his grandfather, Russ Walker.
“It’s fun to see people from the community and how much they enjoy it,” Evie says. “My Nana recently showed me pictures of her and her siblings outside the church, in the same place that my brother and I have stood.”
Beth McLean of Greensboro is a fourth-generation Moravian; her children are the fifth. Daughter Nell, 9, will wear the Candle Tea costume that her aunt wore at the same age.
“Having family to share this with is everything,” McLean says. “It’s a beautiful spiritual heritage that makes me feel close to them and to God.”
Sartor McLean, 6, will be a shepherd — “the head shepherd,” he stresses — in the Live Nativity this year. Brother Rutley McLean, 11, narrates the live nativity. “I like how busy it is, and how everyone in the church is doing something,” he says.
Sam “Chip” Cook grew up in Winston-Salem. His first experiences with Moravian culture and history came from attending Candle Tea at Home Moravian Church there. When the family moved to Guilford County, he started playing in the band at Kernersville Moravian Church, and the habit stuck.
Cook’s three children all participate; son Henry, 14, plays in the band and demonstrates candle-making. “Since I could remember anything, I can remember going to Candle Tea,” Henry says. “My dad played in the band, and when I started learning trumpet, I knew I’d be playing in the band, too.”
“We’re the sound track to Candle Tea,” Chip Cook says. “The music speaks to the theme of what it’s all about — family, friendship and goodwill to every human being.
“People think of church as purely religious,” Cook says. “It’s really about the relationships. Candle Tea is a social experience in a unique Moravian culture, and I like seeing my children experience it — and I hope that they’ll pass the tradition on to their children.”
“I’m like a child at heart at Candle Tea,” Charlie Meece says. “We’re always happy to have a bigger crowd. The more people to share it with, the better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.