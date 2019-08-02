Guilford Medical and Dental Managers held its eighth annual GMDM charity classic golf tournament May 30 at Greensboro Country Club.
Eighteen foursomes and 20 volunteers participated in the event.
Victory Junction and the GMDM Scholarship Fund received $3,000 each from tournament proceeds.
Bob Kober, Dr. Pete Kwiatkowski, Dr. Mark Yates and Steve Anderson won the tournament with a score of 54.
A scorecard playoff decided the second and third place winners with both teams scoring a 56. Second place went to Randy Ector, Ron Brady, Matt Gammon and Tommy Chandler. Third place went to David Lane, Preston Dembowiak, Scott Baker and Tom Sullivan.