My career started in 1981 as a cub police reporter and photographer in northern Florida.

I first whetted my appetite for news covering drug smuggling rings that involved, of all people, a county sheriff and a district court judge.

Drawn by its beaches, mountains and four-season climate, I moved to North Carolina in 1982. And I never left.

I spent most of my career as a photographer working for three Triad newspapers, the longest stint being the 31 years I spent at the News & Record. At the beginning of my career, photos were shot largely in black and white, then shifted to color and finally to digital.

Back when I shot film, several hours each day was spent developing film and making black and white prints. I often set up portable darkrooms in hotel bathrooms (much to the surprise of the maids) and at arenas where bowl games and Final Four tournaments were held, where I developed film and even made color prints. Eventually, darkroom work shifted to editing digital images on a laptop while I sat in the front seat of my car.

Times changed greatly over the span of my career and photographers were expected to change accordingly. What never changed was my thirst for capturing a story, mostly in images, but occasionally with words, about significant events or people in our community.

As I look back now after nearly 40 years, I am not struck by the “big” events or notable people I covered. It’s the small, daily assignments I remember most: the “gifts” that came along when I least expected them ... the rich and colorful characters I met along the way ... and the people I worked with in this mission we call daily journalism.

Without our readers letting us into their lives, there wouldn’t be many stories for community journalists like me to tell.

Thank you for allowing me to share so many of your stories.

Editor’s Note: Because of the coronavirus, H. Scott Hoffmann worked remotely during the past month. The photos chosen are but a small sample of his work because he did not have access to pull from our archives during this period.

