Greensboro residents like Angelina Gill saw their lives change in an instant when a tornado struck east Greensboro, NC in a photo taken on April 19, 2018. Gill was in the room just behind this room when a large white oak tree fell on the center of the house, splitting it in two. "I was terrified, adrenaline was just flowing," Gill said. "It all happened so quickly."
Duke’s Jason Williams buries his head in his jersey as he cannot face the final scoreboard after Williams missed a free throw, allowing Indiana to escape with a 74-73 upset over Duke during South Regional semi-final men’s basketball action at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., in 2002.
Derrick McKiver walks on the hood of a car that vandals knocked the windows out of at Clara Cox housing development off Russell Street in High Point, where Hope VI program was designed to address poverty and crime in 2003.
Eastern Guilford's Bryant Barr celebrates with fans after his game-winning, one-handed interception in the end zone that denied Western Alamance a last-minute comeback during matchup in Elon in October 2016.
Death row inmate Michael Pinch, shown in 2003, had spent the past 22 years waiting an uncertain fate. Here, he talks about his past as a Central Prison guard is reflected in the window. His death sentence was overturned in 2005. Pinch agreed in 2006 to a first-degree murder plea and a life sentence.
N.C. A&T University students gathered for a protest rally and voter registration drive to express their opinions about the killing of the unarmed black man Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., during an event in Greensboro on Aug., 18, 2014.
Members of the Greensboro Tactical Special Enforcement Team search the scene for evidence after raiding some suspected drug dealers on Franklin Avenue on Aug. 25, 2004. This bust turned up no crack cocaine but two young men were arrested on marijuana charges.
A Greensboro police tactical squad member holds a rock of crack cocaine and money they seized as evidence during a crack bust in broad daylight on South Elm Eugene Street, a short distance from downtown Greensboro, in 2004.
A Greensboro police tactical squad member checks inside a subjects mouth for evidence during a crack bust in broad daylight on South Elm Eugene Street, a short distance from downtown Greensboro, in 2004. This subject was arrested, as was a second man at the scene.
Ellen Smith grew up in this old farmhouse along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bluff's Coffee Shop, where she has worked as a waitress for the past 61 years, in this photo taken south of Sparta on June 16, 2010.
Lee Garner and Bryanna Schultz recreate farm life — and love — at the Reid Plantation in southern Davidson County during the opening day Wednesday of the 40th annual Southeast Old Threshers Reunion at Denton Farm Park in Denton on June 30, 2010.
Wendy Martin watches as her 4-year-old son, Andrew, emerges a bit embarrassed after relieving himself behind an old abandoned men's bathroom at the old Jamestown Fairgrounds in 2002. Youth rec leagues had been using the site for practice fields, but it lacked seating, concession and bathroom facilities. That changed after the Jamestown Council approved a proposal that will turn the old fairgrounds site into a youth sports complex.
Ronnette Hargraves walks with her son, Ruben, through her neighborhood off Lansdown Drive after a suspected tornado destroyed her garage and many neighbor’s homes in Greensboro on April 15, 2018.
Ninety years ago, Dick Douglas became an Eagle Scout and now holds the honor of being the country’s oldest living Eagle Scout as he poses for a portrait in Greensboro on Sept. 16, 2015.
Sometimes standing and waiting pays off as a young boy took a leap off a snow-covered bridge in Fisher Park.
A flat tire turned into an opportunity for some roadside fun for this creative hitchhiking boy along I-85 south of Greensboro.
Many said Tiger Wood would never play in Greensboro but in 2015 he did, thrilling golf fans when his lob shot fell in the cup for a birdie at the Wyndham Championship.
Searching for daily slice-of-life features like this boy in a sprinkler was a large part of a photographer’s job in the 1980s and 1990s.
This youngster fell head over heels in a pumpkin patch at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market.
A Lexington sign painter concentrates on his task as he adds a little creative retro style to the hair salon window in Lexington.
Driving through rural North Carolina on the way to another assignment provided the opportunity to meet this country musician playing tunes for anyone who will listen.
Water dripping down the wall of a building in downtown Winston-Salem casts drama to a rainy day.
Red maple leaves blanket the ground under a tree at the Greensboro Arboretum in early November 2002.
Maryland’s Keith Gatlin begged to differ with an official’s call during ACC game.
A young family in Lexington huddles in horror after their apartment burns with a young son still inside. He survived the fire with extensive burns.
Instead of shooting a portrait at his home, the location was moved to under a bridge where graffiti on the wall helped explain the impact of the AIDS epidemic on this Greensboro man.
Duke students react as Grayson Allen lands in the student section during game against Wake Forest during ACC game in Durham on March 1, 2016.
Ian Nelson, 4, drums and sings as he takes part in the annual Independence Day parade in the Kirkland neighborhood of Greensboro on July 4, 2017.
Yanilen Sanchez pours a bowl of water on her older brother, David Sanchez, as he checks the mailbox at their home in Greensboro in photo taken on July 26, 2018.
A Lexington fireman uses an ax to vent the roof as they battled a house fire.
A young man in Moravian costume sits under an arch in Old Salem in Winston-Salem on July 11, 1986.
Exuberant supporters cheer as then-Sen. Barack Obama steps on stage during the 2008 presidential campaign.
“Emberellos,” a hula hoop light dance group, perform a routine on June 14, 2006 in Greensboro. The performers are (from left) Christine Geiger, Micha Merrick and Patika Starr.
D.L. Garner of Moore County discusses the selection of Senator John Edwards as the running mate in John Kerry's presidential campaign.
Jordan Brandon, 7, beams as she carries a tray of freshly-picked strawberries from Ingram's Strawberry Patch.
My career started in 1981 as a cub police reporter and photographer in northern Florida.
I first whetted my appetite for news covering drug smuggling rings that involved, of all people, a county sheriff and a district court judge.
Drawn by its beaches, mountains and four-season climate, I moved to North Carolina in 1982. And I never left.
I spent most of my career as a photographer working for three Triad newspapers, the longest stint being the 31 years I spent at the News & Record. At the beginning of my career, photos were shot largely in black and white, then shifted to color and finally to digital.
Back when I shot film, several hours each day was spent developing film and making black and white prints. I often set up portable darkrooms in hotel bathrooms (much to the surprise of the maids) and at arenas where bowl games and Final Four tournaments were held, where I developed film and even made color prints. Eventually, darkroom work shifted to editing digital images on a laptop while I sat in the front seat of my car.
Times changed greatly over the span of my career and photographers were expected to change accordingly. What never changed was my thirst for capturing a story, mostly in images, but occasionally with words, about significant events or people in our community.
As I look back now after nearly 40 years, I am not struck by the “big” events or notable people I covered. It’s the small, daily assignments I remember most: the “gifts” that came along when I least expected them ... the rich and colorful characters I met along the way ... and the people I worked with in this mission we call daily journalism.
Without our readers letting us into their lives, there wouldn’t be many stories for community journalists like me to tell.
Thank you for allowing me to share so many of your stories.
Editor’s Note: Because of the coronavirus, H. Scott Hoffmann worked remotely during the past month. The photos chosen are but a small sample of his work because he did not have access to pull from our archives during this period.
