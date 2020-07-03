The 95th annual Bulla reunion of Thomas Bulla Jr. descendants, originally set for Aug. 1 at Charlotte United Methodist Church in Asheboro, has been canceled.
There will be a Zoom meeting in its place.
For more information, including the Zoom link, check www.facebook.com/BullaFamilyReunion or contact Dianne Clapp (granddaughter of Julia Bulla Forbis) at 336-674-6036. If the answering machine responds, leave a message with contact information.
