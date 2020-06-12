Three incoming first-year students from the Triad have been awarded Trinity Scholarships to Duke University.

The scholarships cover the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years of undergraduate education.

They also provide recipients with money for domestic and international experiences, including opportunities for independent research both in the summer and during the academic year.

The full value of each scholarship is estimated to be more than $315,000 over four years.

The scholarships were established by Duke alumni to honor the university’s origins as Trinity College in Randolph County. There are numerous Trinity Scholarships, each funded by different donors. New scholars are named when current scholars graduate.

Five graduating seniors from North Carolina high schools were awarded Trinity Scholarships. The three local recipients are:

• Elizabeth Boger, a graduate of High Point Central High School, John C. and Martha B. Slane Trinity Scholarship

• Emily Leung of High Point, a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, Doris Stroupe Slane Trinity Scholarship

• Catherine Price, a graduate of Northern Guilford High School, Cassell/Saperstein Trinity Scholarship

For information, visit www.ousf.duke.edu/page/Trin.

