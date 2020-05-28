Vegetables, radishes
Provided by Skitterphoto

The 19th annual Guilford County Fall into Gardening seminar scheduled for Sept. 17 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Guilford County Center has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, this decision was made "with an abundance of caution and concern for attendees, speakers and others as well as possible future restrictions regarding COVID-19."

The seminar website is go.ncsu.edu/guilfordseminar.

