You may have spotted White Owl Snacks at last weekend’s Summer Solstice Festival in Greensboro.
The healthy snacks line is the brainchild of Lexington resident Jennifer Brady.
After Brady’s mother, Leila Craver, died last year after a long battle with advanced dementia, Brady became concerned for herself and the potential genetic factors. She began reading everything she could get her hands on about cognitive decline. All the podcasts, books and articles all seemed to point to processed foods as a culprit.
She started with dietary changes inside her home. Brady realized that the granola she was eating was very processed and high in carbohydrates, so she played with some recipes.
That led to Brady creating White Owl Snacks — low-carbohydrate, grain-free granola foods that are a healthier alternative.
“Other people are looking for healthy choices and lower-carb products and things that aren’t so processed, so I decided to give it a shot,” she said.
“I expected the first six months to be mostly trying to get our name out through festivals, but with the Facebook page, people have been calling and asking for it. ... It’s been good.”
White Owl Snacks comes in three flavors — Against the Grain, Some Like it Hot and Tiger Power.
Against the Grain is full of nuts, healthy seeds, coconut and raw honey. Some Like it Hot has a mix of nuts and cayenne pepper to add a kick. For people with nut allergies, Tiger Power uses tiger nut flour, which is not an actual nut, but a tuber.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/white.owl.jennifer.brady or email Brady at jen@white owlsnacks.com.