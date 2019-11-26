What we do: Transform the mind sets of teen mothers by instilling in them enrichment opportunities that teach them how to excel at parenting.

Wish list: Gifts cards.

To donate: 336-209-5548 or visit Pink Kotur Hair Salon, 1042 Westside Drive in Greensboro or mail to Level Up Parenting, 2508 Corinth Drive, Greensboro NC 27406. Also, http://levelupptg.com.

