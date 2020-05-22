Post office is saddled with an unfair burden
The U.S. Postal Service is in financial trouble because of a 2006 law requiring 75 years’ worth of retiree benefits prefunded in 10 years — costing $110 billion.
No organization could thrive under this burden.
And now, adding insult to injury, the funds are being used not for retirees, but to help pay down the national debt.
We are criticizing — and some want to punish — the USPS for continuing to do an excellent job of performing an essential public service under a crushing financial burden that no entity should be expected to bear. This is not reasonable. As a public service, the Postal Service shouldn’t be expected to make a profit, as a business is.
All organizations need a “jolt of fresh thinking” periodically. But the Postal Service doesn’t need “a new business model implemented” by the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy of Greensboro. It shouldn’t be run like a business at all, but like an efficient public good.
For the Postal Service to be solvent, the unfair burden of the 2006 law must be repealed.
I have experienced the postal services of a good many countries, and the USPS is by far the least expensive and the most efficient I have known.
Thank you, USPS workers!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Joe Biden’s remarks show that he’s a racist
Former Vice President Joe Biden has revealed himself to be a racist of the worst kind, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, masquerading as a black man using slang words and accent in a condescending effort to relate, while telling black people they can’t think for themselves and must do what black people are supposed to do.
Appearing on the morning show “The Breakfast Club,” Biden declared, “You ain’t black,” to any black voter who would question voting for him or President Trump.
Biden, Democrats and the modern-day overseers, the Jesse Jacksons and Al Sharptons, think they can continue to control and use the black community to advance their own personal and political power.
Democratic rule has resulted in six decades of demolition of what was a strong family and faith-based community into a crime- and drug-riddled, gang-controlled “hood” where parents, now mostly single moms, can’t even put food on the table.
This dependence just gets worse as year by year the need for free lunches and breakfasts increases.
Enter President Trump, whose overall economic policies and, specifically, opportunity zones have finally begun a road back to self-reliance with record black employment.
Black voters need to choose between another free lunch or being able to buy their own.
William Warner
High Point
Concerns about Flynn investigation credible
Gary Parker’s May 17 letter (“Barr’s acts on Flynn’s behalf are outrageous”) left out some key details as to why the Department of Justice has recommended dropping the case against Michael Flynn, particularly the recently released handwritten document from FBI agents which discussed possibly setting a perjury trap for Flynn.
One note read: “What’s the goal? Truth/Admission, or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”
This should deeply trouble every American. It is the FBI’s job to investigate crimes, not create them.
As for the idea that John Durham’s investigation is tainted with political underpinnings, keep in mind that Durham has served the DOJ under no fewer than three presidential administrations, including the Obama administration, and received accolades from Attorneys General Janet Reno and Eric Holder. His reputation is beyond reproach.
Whatever his findings concerning the origins of the Mueller investigation turn out to be, take them to the bank.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
Wanting to be healthy is not being a coward
How dare Charles Davenport Jr. call an acquaintance a “corona coward” (“A glossary of the COVID-19 virus,” Ideas, May 17)! Especially since all she was trying to do was protect her health, should he have COVID-19, after he got uncomfortably too close.
That is called caution. Gasping for breath is one of the worst ways to die.
One might call me a coward because I have not ventured beyond our private residence since mitigation began and I do not intend to venture out until Guilford County is COVID-19-free. I am healthy, and I hope to remain so during this pandemic.
One might also call Mr. Davenport a coward because he has said that he prefers his own company with his dog and is an “anti-social creature.” Some of my hobbies have kept me indoors, yet the hobby of gardening has given me a new life with work I shall never complete and friends and acquaintances abound. Mr. Davenport might read (his hobby) “Bringing Nature Home” by Dr. Douglas Tallamy.
Maybe he can accomplish something positive for our Earth with actions rather than mere words, which he has used “promiscuously.”
The smirk on Mr. Davenport’s face shows that he wants to amuse us.
But his writing is more offensive than it is amusing.
Judy Stierand
Whitsett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.