Republicans choose prank over substance
This week, 25 U.S. House Republicans entered a secure room used in the impeachment inquiry.
Most were not authorized, since only members of three committees conduct the hearings, per House rules. They also violated security protocol by using phones.
Why did they do this? To find out, I called my representative, Mark Walker.
Members of his staff said Rep. Walker did it because hearings were not being conducted in public.
I expressed concern, noting House rules, which include Republican members on the committees. I asked if Rep. Walker didn’t agree with the rules.
My process questions were dismissed — staff said they weren’t engaging on this. I took that to mean there wasn’t a logical reason for this demonstration.
I’m disappointed that so many adults serving in Congress resorted to an adolescent prank, rather than following a process for rule change if that’s what they wanted.
I drew my own conclusion: This was done because they don’t have facts to challenge the damaging testimonies to date.
Please call your representatives and, if they did not support this immature act, thank them.
If they did support it, ask why and then think about that the next time you elect officials to Congress.
Kathy Wheeler
Summerfield
Mark Walker’s conduct makes me ashamed
I sent the following letter to Congressman Mark Walker of Greensboro after I read he was a member of a group of Republicans who tried to stop a deposition being taken by the House Intelligence Committee.
Rep. Walker: I am ashamed of you and angry about your stunt yesterday to disrupt the legitimate inquiry about whether Trump violated laws when he tried to persuade President Volodymr Zelensky of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son.
You are the one violating House rules by trying to break into a SCIF (secure room) and stop a legitimate investigation. Conducting interviews in private has always been done.
Are you so afraid of the outcome of the inquiry that you stoop to trying to stop the process?
I call your act unworthy of a member of the House.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Contest was judged solely on content
Regarding the Oct. 24 letter that questioned how your Halloween Tale Writing Contest entries were judged:
All such contests employ a blind screening process
My fourth-graders (of various racial backgrounds) entered the contest and their submissions included no indication of race. The entries were judged solely on content, clarity and creativity without regard to race or where the writer attended school.
Kudos to the News & Record for offering students such a fine writing opportunity!
Marcia James
Jamestown
The Republicans sure seem worried lately
Why are the Republicans so desperate in trying to abort the House Democrats’ extended impeachment timeline? They are worried about losing control of both houses of Congress.
If there is a Senate trial in 2020, it will be about “all the marbles” for the 23 Republican senators up for election in the Republican-controlled Senate, 53 (R)-47 (D). The odds will have increased that they have to weigh a “guilty” vote in a trial of Trump scheduled during the next session of Congress — requiring two-thirds of the Senate (67) to convict.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
Klobuchar is sensible, will get things done
I want to add my voice to the recent endorsement letter for Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a candidate for president.
Sen. Klobuchar is an experienced, balanced leader who takes reasonable and equitable approaches to solving problems and improving lives.
Shouting is not governing. Division and polarization are no recipe for solving America’s problems.
Sen. Klobuchar understands the proper role of government in people’s lives.
She also understands that solutions need to work for all Americans, never losing sight of the necessity for equity and fairness.
I urge everyone to learn more about Sen. Klobuchar’s positions at www.amyklobuchar.com. She articulates her political and social outlooks as well as her reasoning on her website.
She is a sensible, dependable leader who knows how to reach consensus and achieve positive results.
I believe independents and moderate Republicans will find Sen. Klobuchar offers common sense and equitable approaches to America’s problems and its place in the world.
Joe Farrar
Greensboro
