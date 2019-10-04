Why so haughty about adding voting sites?
I read with dismay the recent article on voting machines (“For Guilford voters, it’s back to basics,” News & Record, Oct. 2).
The article mentioned the success of N.C. A&T students in petitioning for the campus to become an early voting site, as well as six other additional sites being approved, which increased the total to 15.
County election board member Kathryn Lindley voted against this, saying “That means we are going to have to spend somewhere in the vicinity of $550,000 for 35,000 voters.”
I was appalled, then angry at this comment. What a callous and dismissive attitude she appears to have toward the very people she is charged with helping in her role on the Board of Elections. Elections are being put under a microscope and even then often called “rigged.” Wouldn’t a larger turnout help allay those concerns?
How many candidates would like those 35,000 votes? Ms. Lindley seems to think that we have reached some peak of voter participation, and that to try this is not worth a paltry $15.71 per voter.
How shortsighted and haughty. These sites will increase the number of voters. Just not the ones she wants.
Tim Maier
High Point
Thunberg was right about climate change
I’ve heard that some people are criticizing and even insulting Greta Thunberg for her fiery speech to the United Nations that accused world leaders of the world of not doing nearly enough to stop climate change and of failing future generations.
I, however, agree with her and say that she has every right to be angry. I am absolutely furious that things have gotten this dire. A recent report states that oceans are warming and rising faster than previously thought, painting a grim future for ocean life, glaciers, island nations and the entire planet.
Everything is getting worse faster than ever, and world governments (especially the U.S.) aren’t taking the immediate and drastic action needed to have any chance of lessening the worst effects of the climate crisis.
However, I’ve heard that if we protect and restore forests, wetlands and oceans; drastically increase renewable energy and decrease fossil fuels; expand projects that restore ecosystems, such as regenerative ocean farming; reduce carbon in the atmosphere; pressure governments; vote; and more, we could still fix things.
Some say climate change is now irreversible, and others say there’s still hope but it’s shrinking fast. I pray it’s the latter.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
If there is ‘treason,’ it’s on Trump’s part
Treason: “the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family”(Merriam-Webster).
Whistleblower: “a person who exposes secretive information or activity that is deemed illegal, unethical, or not correct within a private or public organization” (Wikipedia).
11 CFR § 110.20 - (52 U.S.C. 30121, 36 U.S.C. 510) states that “it is illegal to knowingly solicit, accept, or receive from a foreign national any contribution or donation ... other thing of value” (law.cornell.edu).
The whistleblower is protected under American law. This individual was not attempting to overthrow the government.
To the contrary, this person was upholding his or her obligation to protect the sovereignty of the American electoral system.
It is not the whistleblower who has a record of foreign aid solicitation to win an American election.
It is not the whistleblower who attempted to bully and bribe the Ukrainian president to get dirt on his potential opponent.
It is not the whistleblower who is the traitor to the U.S. Constitution.
It is Donald J. Trump who is conspiring to destroy our established rules of law for his own personal gain.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Trump has admitted to his wrongdoing
Did Adam Schiff lie about talking to the whistleblower before the whistleblower submitted the complaint?
Did Joe Biden withhold aid to Ukraine to have the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden fired?
Did Hunter Biden make money in Ukraine due to corrupt business practices?
Did Democrats plan to impeach Trump from day one, as Tucker Carlson says?
Let’s assume the answer to all these questions and any others you or anyone else can think of is a resounding YES! It is all completely irrelevant.
If the president of the United States asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and, according to the material released by the Trump White House, he absolutely did, that is enough for impeachment. End of story.
If he did or did not withhold Ukraine funding approved by a partisan Congress to force Ukraine to help him try to discredit Joe Biden? That is also a crime and is grounds for impeachment — but, again, yes or no does not matter.
He already has admitted to grounds for impeachment.
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
