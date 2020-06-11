Barr hasn’t grasped what’s important
Last weekend Attorney General William Barr was quoted as saying, “I think there is racism in the United States still but I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist. I understand the distrust, however, of the African American community …”
What he hasn’t grasped is it isn’t just the African American community that is distrustful of the law enforcement system. The diversity of the people demonstrating shows the sentiment exists throughout American society.
The demonstrators want a country that reflects the ideals of our Constitution.
It is increasingly likely that elected officials and appointed people like Barr who don’t fully understand the emotions that are brewing will be swept aside next November.
Undoubtedly, most individuals in the law enforcement system are good people. However, it seems that powerful police unions stand in the way of filtering out the bad apples.
Unless the good cops stand up to their unions and demand their peers be held accountable for bad behavior, concerned citizens will seek a new way forward.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Local reporting wins
I very much appreciate your Sunday, June 7 edition. Local reporting with only two leftist Associated Press articles in the whole paper. Wow.
Charleen Fischer
Kernersville
We stand with peaceful protesters
The Paul Green Foundation, which makes grants to diverse organizations working in the arts and human rights, stands with those who peacefully protest the brutality inflicted on our citizens of color by police and other authorities.
Like Paul Green, North Carolina playwright and civil rights activist of the last century, we cannot be silent while some wrest from others their rights to liberty and equality under the law. The need for change is urgent.
The Paul Green Foundation expresses its deepest sympathy to the families of George Floyd and all the others who have lost their lives at the hands of mindless or cruel extremists. All of us must strive toward harmony and justice, and work together to lift one another up.
Laurence G. Avery
Chapel Hill
President, Paul Green Foundation
The wrong way to spend our money
When I read in the News & Record that the Guilford County commissioners, without discussion, approved the $295,000 purchase of an “armored critical incident vehicle” (which moves on tracks like a battle tank) for the sheriff’s office, I quickly checked the newspaper’s date. No, it wasn’t April 1, it was June 6. I guess it’s not a joke.
Here we are in a moment when people are seriously questioning the use of violence by police and their use of military tactics and equipment in any situation, violent or not.
Civic leaders elsewhere are rethinking the manner in which community security might be maintained, to the point of defunding, even disbanding police departments. And our county is purchasing an armored vehicle with “eight shooting ports.”
Apparently, as “our society grows more violent,” the response should be properly armed forces.
Perhaps a better response would be to understand (if it’s actually true), why our society grows violent.
Could it be, as the Rev. Martin Luther King told us, that “violence begets violence, toughness begets a greater toughness”? If so, this is the exact wrong way to spend money.
Could we be a bit more creative in our approach to public safety in our community?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
For justice, change must come now
While I stand with the protesters of all races against the long overdue uprising against racism, I am very concerned about how change finally came for George Floyd.
First, there was the video, then days and weeks passed with no arrest. Second, people became upset and started setting stuff on fire and looting. Third, states across our nation began to protest and people were arrested. Just when stuff became uncontrollable, the officer was arrested and at the threat of the attorney for George Floyd’s family, the other officers were arrested.
I fear people have learned that only if we get violent and become uncontrollable will something be done for us. There must be quicker response time.
Officers who are guilty must be arrested ASAP. Not moving until you are forced to move is always a bad idea.
These men must be convicted. There is no way our world will allow them to walk. The justice system must know this and so it is being asked once again to do the right thing.
If justice is delayed again, we may see a reenactment of the Civil War, which lasted four years.
Dee Lindsay
High Point
