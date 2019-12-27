Citizens stepped up for animal adoption
In June of this year, I lost my dog, which I had rescued from the Guilford County Animal Shelter 10 years ago, to cancer.
Recently, I returned to the shelter for the first time since adopting the dog I lost. It has always been somewhat difficult for me to go to the shelter due to seeing all the animals in need of homes. In the three consecutive days I visited the shelter to adopt my new best friend, I encountered an almost full parking lot, a line of people adopting animals and many empty cages. While there continues to be plenty of animals still in need of a home, it’s obvious that much progress has been made in the past 10 years to combat the homeless animal problem.
Thank you to the awesome animal shelter staff and volunteers and thank you to the citizens of Guilford County for stepping up.
Phil Valla
Greensboro
That’s not what that Scripture even means
Perhaps it would be good for Republicans, especially Christian Republicans, to read the full Matthew 19:14 Scripture to get full context.
When Jesus said “suffer the little children,” he did not mean caging them.
Rod Jackson
Greensboro
The American people have a right to know
The American people deserve to know what their president has done in conducting the people’s business. That business doesn’t include trying to force a foreign government to help him win re-election by announcing an investigation into a likely political opponent.
President Trump used taxpayer dollars in that effort to bribe a foreign government to influence the 2020 election. That’s a violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Then, when his quid pro quo was made public by the whistleblower and corroborated by several foreign service professionals in sworn testimony before Congress, Trump obstructed the inquiry by refusing to provide documents and subpoenaed witnesses. If he’s innocent, why isn’t he testifying himself, much less providing the requested documents and witnesses?
Furthermore, why didn’t he testify personally in the Mueller investigation? In sworn testimony, Robert Mueller said Trump lied in his written answers. In that investigation, Mueller also documented 10 incidences of Trump’s obstruction of justice.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is right. Given Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s and Sen. Lindsey Graham’s statements absolving Trump of any crimes even before the Senate trial is held, why give Republicans and Trump the opportunity to claim exoneration when it’s clear the fix is in?
Gary Parker
Archdale
Congress must be worthy of our trust
No matter what our convictions, beliefs and ideology, all of us can agree that we don’t want our presidency to gain the unchallenged state of a dictatorship. If any founding principle of this country can be considered absolute, it’s that those with the most political power must be held accountable to the will of the people. If we allow exceptions to that principle, then we cease to maintain our democracy.
We have not elected our members of Congress to watch them fail to hold this president accountable to a fair and honest electoral process. We have not elected them to let this president get away with bullying and cheating. We have trusted them to uphold the American ideals of democracy and equality under the law.
If they betray our trust, we will not forget it. And we will elect someone who will stand up for those ideals in their place.
Hunter Morgan
Greensboro
Walker is a staunch defender of Trump
Rep. Mark Walker has been a staunch defender of President Trump. While I disagree with many of the policy issues, what is most disappointing is Walker’s lack of condemnation of the many morally deficient words and actions of Trump.
Walker’s recent social media post in which he is pictured with his impeachment vote with the word “hell” scrawled above his “no” is an example of his refusal to live up to the values of the faith he proclaims.
The editorial in Christianity Today is one Walker should take to heart. It says, in part, “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”
I heartily agree. I also believe this was no secret before he won the nomination. Trump has been showing his true character for decades. He has never pretended to have a spiritual epiphany.
Indeed, he has stated that he sees no reason to ask God for forgiveness. Yet Walker cannot bring himself to criticize even the most egregious tweets.
Libba Genova
Whitsett
What might happen before the election
I hope that, whatever happens between now and November, and whatever happens in November, we don’t convert the White House from a nursery into an assisted living facility.
Samuel Johnson
Greensboro
(1) comment
