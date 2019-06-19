Closing is a blow to the community
I’m willing to bet that I’m not the only one who was shocked to learn on June 11 that the American Hebrew Academy closed down.
I’ve driven past that school many times and was amazed by the size of its campus, and I’ve attended the neighboring Temple Emanuel’s Jewish Festival several times. It’s sad to think that now I’ll just be driving past an empty school.
What will happen to its Special Olympics? This is a blow not just to the students, faculty and staff of the Hebrew Academy and to Greensboro’s Jewish community, but to all of Greensboro.
Our city is known for its parks, gardens and natural areas, its festivals and its schools, from our elementary schools to our prominent colleges. To lose any one school is a tragedy.
I was very concerned when I heard that Bennet College might close, and it put up a real fight, so I’m surprised I didn’t hear about the American Hebrew Academy’s financial problems and drop in admissions until now. Bennett College received many donations and was able to stay open. Is it possible to do the same for the American Hebrew Academy? I’m not Jewish, but I’m upset nonetheless.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
Time for Trump to be an adult and step up
John Wesley quote: “Sloppy, shallow Christianity is not only embarrassing; it is dangerous.” I believe the same can be said of Republican politics today.
Second, an elected individual has committed acts of wrong doing, then proceeded to use others to shield himself from his own lies. It’s President Trump who has avoided being prosecuted because of the opinions of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which stated that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted. He would and should have landed before a sitting judge.
Mr. Trump, what you are afraid of, and what you are hiding and why? (No one is above the law; Congress is a system of checks and balances.)
Third, Republican legislators, overlooking this behavior, are failing to perform their responsibilities to the American people. They have done nothing to protect the rule of law in this situation.
Fourth, a president speaks to the whole nation, not just on Twitter, and acts like an adult, not a bully. Mr. Trump, we do want to see your tax returns, but you say they’re always in audit. Forget about your wall and protect our health care system. We seek transparency yet not delivered.
Phillip McDonald
Whittsett
Recycling puts the ‘green’ in Greensboro
It’s disturbing to me to see the turn of events on recycling in our area.
No more glass? That’s a huge amount of waste. Should we boycott food and drink that comes in glass to prevent it from being tossed in the trash? Glass doesn’t turn into sand overnight!
We can’t keep throwing stuff in our landfills while turning a blind eye. If it’s expensive, charge folks for it.
Everyone needs to pitch in. We can’t keep trashing our planet. We need solutions, not excuses.
Has anyone researched how long it takes for glass to decompose? It’ll take a half million years, at least.
Let’s put the “green” back in Greensboro and create a model city for others to follow.
Shouldn’t this have been an issue on which our citizens could vote on? Or is everything these days all about the money?
Mary Lacklen
Greensboro
Let’s do our duty and read the report
Is anyone else insulted by all the pundits declaring that none of us will read the Mueller report? They say we can’t/won’t read 400 pages. How dismissive of our abilities and our intelligence.
Let’s prove the pundits wrong. It is available in paperback for $9.18 on Amazon Prime and you’ll have it in less than 18 hours! Let’s do our duty and read to understand, even if our representatives refuse to do so.
Eleanor Herndon
Greensboro
Sudden closing threatens workers’ pay
Last week suddenly and without warning the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro closed down, leaving over 100 workers jobless and without any severance or compensation.
This is unacceptable. Workers cannot be made to suffer from such a situation. Funds should be made available, maybe from the sale of the academy assets. Workers should get first access.
Charles H. Yatman
Greensboro
