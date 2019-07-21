Let’s not overdevelop Battleground Park
I enjoyed the recent article about the upcoming Battleground Park District (“Greensboro Science Center wants to build on success from last bond,” July 4), but I worry about this project.
I walk in Country Park almost every day. This urban forest is an accessible way to get back to nature.
On a summer evening, you can be surrounded by trees more than 50 feet high. You can watch birds, fireflies and deer. You get a break from city traffic noise.
Green spaces like this reduce noise and air pollution. They improve mental and physical health. You might look at the trees around Lewis Recreation Center and think, “That land isn’t being used.” But think again. The plants have an impact, even if you haven’t seen it described in dollars. John Muir said, “Everyone needs beauty as well as bread ... places ... where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul alike.”
I ask planners: Don’t replace Country Park with a tourist destination. Tourist destinations are common. Urban forests are not.
If you feel an irresistible urge to knock down trees and replace them with an amphitheater and other revenue-generating structures, at least replant the same amount of vegetation that’s removed. Substantial vegetation, not just pavement with an ornamental tree every 10 to 15 feet.
Lea Leininger
Greensboro
There’s more we can do about the climate
I totally agree with the letter by Melanie Rodenbough (Sunday, July 14) about global warming. The most amazing and alarming factor in her letter is the speed at which the Earth is warming.
In “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells, we learn that we are adding methane to the atmosphere at 100 times the usual rate in human history. More than half the carbon in the atmosphere has come in the last 30 years. In less than one human lifetime we have nearly destroyed the atmosphere.
Rodenbough is correct to laud the work here in Greensboro. We can do more. Elect leaders who believe the science about warming, and who are prepared to act on that science to deal with the problem.
It can be dealt with by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, by restoring our grasslands, by planting trees. The first action, using solar, wind and nuclear power, will slow the rate of carbon being released.
The last two actions have proved to be methods for capturing carbon and returning it to Earth (carbon sequestration).
Press candidates in the coming election for their stand on saving the Earth, and elect those who believe the science.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Immigrants deserve better treatment
All four of my grandparents were immigrants. Fearing for their lives, they left their homes in Eastern Europe and came to America seeking refuge from persecution and hardship at home.
Other family members couldn’t or wouldn’t leave, refusing to believe the rumors of the deportations and concentration camps to come. “It can’t happen here,” they assured each other. They perished.
I find it appalling that today, in this nation built on the backs of immigrant labor, so many of those who have come here seeking a safe haven now cower in fear of forced deportation to failed states where violence, hunger, and perhaps death await them.
Others who fled life-threatening conditions in their native countries now languish in overcrowded detention camps where frightened children are separated from frantic parents. Made to sleep on cement floors and drink from toilets, they are being held captive without being guilty of any crime.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Please urge N.C. Sens. Burr and Tillis to reinstate the available and less costly ICE alternative immigrant case management programs used by previous administrations.
Separating families and imprisoning them in squalid detention centers is not the answer.
Vicki Ryder
Durham
‘Love it or leave it’? I’ve heard that before.
I am old enough to remember the McCarthy-era bumper sticker from the 1950s, “America: Love it or Leave it.” I am not old enough to remember the bumper sticker from 1776, “His Royal Majesty’s Colonies: Love Them or Leave Them.”
There was a group of people who did neither: they stayed; they stood; they fought. We have a name for these “troublemakers:” We call them “Patriots.”
Dan Flak
Greensboro
Please give us more stories like this one
What a wonderful, refreshing article in Sunday’s paper (July 14) about Larry and Logan Rehrig becoming nurses after caring for their wife/mother, Tina, when she had breast cancer — we need more stories like that!
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro