Tax increase would worsen housing woes
Our esteemed city manager and City Council are now mulling a 3-cent tax increase. This is just great!
Landlords will now be forced to increase rents on affordable housing, causing many more to become homeless. Check out San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, all with liberal city councils and big homelessness problems with tents and unsanitary conditions. Should we get prepared as well?
Already, property valuations increase every four years, which also causes landlords to raise their rents on affordable housing. This is a hidden tax that provides the city with a guaranteed financial bonanza. One would think our city could operate very well within these increases.
Also, every city department’s budget could be reduced significantly if it were so willed, as those in power know how to create useless jobs, fancy titles, red tape and paper pushing. Poor trees.
It seems our politicians always ask for more each year. Ours can now dance merrily down the road to the Tanger Center, which most taxpayers will never be able to afford to attend.
Robert Dabbs
Greensboro
We are not who we were during WWII
June 6 was the last time even a small number of our Greatest Generation World War II heroes will visit Normandy. All are pushing a century, if not already there.
Those of us old enough to remember the war have seen our nation decline from strong, self-sufficient citizens who willingly sacrificed for their country to those who demand that their country support them and cater to their every whim.
We are in a downward death spiral as a nation and a people. Grieve for those great veterans who are leaving us, and then grieve for our nation and the sad parody we have become.
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
If there were no guns where would we be?
“In Praise(?) of Guns.”
Without guns, how would the victims in the recent Virginia Beach massacre have died?
Without guns, how would those killed in Las Vegas in 2017 have passed?
How many of Greensboro’s homicide victims would still be alive?
How would Ted Budd raise money for his political campaigns?
How would the lives of shooting victims and their families be different?
How many fewer people would need counseling and therapy to work through the tremendous losses they’ve suffered?
What would firearms enthusiasts do for fun?
What would those Marjory Stoneman Douglas students have grown up to do?
What would Wayne LaPierre do for work?
How much happier would the parents of those kids who died at Sandy Hook be?
How many more people in this country would be leading happy, productive lives instead of mourning loved ones who passed needlessly — or lying in a grave themselves?
Guns ... we can live without them.
John Lowe
Greensboro
The green in this city is giving way to grey
So, Earth Day is over and now it’s back to every day again, except that now 1 million plant and animal species are on the verge of extinction, with humans not far behind.
What can we do? So much!
Get rid of these blasted plastic bags that are used everywhere. Don’t waste one bit of food. Drive seldom and slowly. And stop taking down the trees, please!
When I first came here 30 years ago, this was a very green city. Now it’s Greysboro, full of new apartments, shopping centers and roads, with cement everywhere.
Scientists have spoken the truth, but not everyone has wanted to hear it.
We are facing a crisis. As the book, “Justice on Earth” has noted: “The Earth does not belong to us. We belong to the Earth. Whatever befalls the Earth befalls the sons and daughters of the Earth.”
So, please, think and feel and know that we need to care for the Mother and each Other and celebrate Earth Day every day as our children and elders do already.
Gay Cheney
Browns Summit
War dead on both sides
Regarding her letter (May 30), noting the irony that “our military-avoiding president” was in Japan on Memorial Day, since that country is responsible for many of our war dead”: Carol Ingram must have forgotten about the atomic bombs.
Ed Woods
Greensboro