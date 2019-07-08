The climate change bogeyman does exist
When you are little you sometimes want to hide under the bed at night so something won’t jump out and get you. As an adult I’ve been experiencing this feeling every night and now I am witnessing it firsthand.
I grew up vacationing on an island in the biggest lake in New Jersey, Lake Hopatcong. I married someone I grew up with on the island and our children grew up enjoying the magical summers there. Our first granddaughter was coming up this summer to carry on the tradition.
Instead, out of nowhere, we received a notice that the lake is not safe. We are not supposed to touch the water and pets that drink too much may die.
All public swimming areas are closed, water sports are suspended and if you fish, don’t eat the fish you catch. This is all because of warmer temperatures, increased rainfall and fertilizers, which feed the bacteria, running into the lake.
At beaches in our country we have increased shark and stingray populations and now flesh-eating bacteria.
Climate change is the bogeyman and we are all hiding under the bed.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Must we go to Canada for affordable drugs?
As I watched the news two nights ago there was a story that caught my eye. Someone had started an “insulin caravan” to Canada for people with diabetes to buy drugs they could not afford in the United States.
One of the women was interviewed in the store holding a small vial of insulin.
She remarked, “This bottle in the United States is $340 and here it is $30.”
The pharmaceutical companies can charge anything they want because the politicians in Washington will not do anything about it as long as they benefit from it.
I googled open secrets.org and went to pharmaceuticals/health products to find out how many lobbyists these companies have in Washington. They have 1,265 and they spend more than $86 million a year making sure nothing is done about their price-gouging.
Why cook the goose that lays the golden egg?
Something has to be done. People are dying because they can not pay the enormous price the companies are allowed to charge.
Maybe we should start a medical caravan to Canada. Anyone up for that?
Margaret Willard Weikel
Greensboro
Hardister should press for districting reform
State House Rep. Jon Hardister spoke out in this newspaper earlier this year against the partisan gerrymandering of North Carolina’s voting districts. (“Hardister leads movement to end gerrymandering in North Carolina,” Feb. 13).
Describing bipartisan efforts to establish an independent commission in charge of redistricting, Hardister was quoted as saying, “I have supported this when my party was in the minority and I am supporting it now that we’re in the majority.”
The article also noted that Hardister attributed growing enthusiasm in the General Assembly for this “renewed effort to curb partisan gerrymandering” to “ongoing lawsuits against North Carolina’s current process of complete legislative control.”
Since the Supreme Court has recently given the states virtual autonomy over districting, those lawsuits are a threat no longer. We will now see how deeply Hardister is “committed to making the redistricting process less partisan.”
If he truly wants to end the gerrymandering that shames North Carolina, he will fight as the majority whip in the House for that independent districting commission and fair voting practices.
Constituents should urge Hardister to honor his words by pushing his proposed commission forward.
In doing what is right, he could model nonpartisan integrity for the General Assembly.
David Hammond
Greensboro
How does Harris’ mom feel about her race?
In the first debate Sen. Kamala Harris stated that she was born black and would die black.
From what I can determine she is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.
That being the case, she seems to identify only with the black race and gives no credit to her mother for her birth and upbringing.
That must be very distressing for Mom.
Lewis Buckland
Greensboro
Want to protest flag? Then here’s the door.
All who protest our flag and national anthem should leave the country and find a suitable place to live. Also, if they want to stay, they should be made to read page 6 of the July 4 News & Record until it is memorized.
Any company that would give in to a has-been athlete should be ashamed.
Thank you, Hobby Lobby, for this article and the News & Record for publishing it. Of course, they paid you well for printing it.
Charles O’Brien
Greensboro