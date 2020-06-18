Thoughts on hostility toward police officers
Three thoughts about the virulent anti-police hatred that exists today:
1) The June 11 N&R reported that George Floyd’s brother asked the U.S. House to overhaul local law enforcement. Sorry, wrong forum. The Constitution gives the federal government no authority to superintend local police departments. Remedy should be sought at the state level since states control their own police departments — or should under our federal system of government.
2) The media have made much of the elderly man, Martin Gugino, seen pushed to the pavement by Buffalo, N.Y., police. If one watches the video of the incident from the beginning, one can see Gugino reach at and apparently touch the midsection of an officer; for his trouble he was pushed back. Here’s a lesson from Interacting with a Police Officer 101: Do not touch or reach for an officer’s body or duty belt, especially during the electric times in which we live. How did the officer know what Gugino’s intent was? His firearm was close to the area Gugino touched. The officer was right to push him away.
3) When in danger of harm these days, call a protester, not 911.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Surely, Hewitt’s op-ed was meant as satire?
What a fine piece of clever satire you have published in “Trump is running against himself” (June 13) by Hugh Hewitt. “Vote for Trump and you are voting for the Constitution, military strength and robust economic growth,” he writes. Ah yes, the Constitution, which somewhere must encourage general bullying of judges and the press, not to mention Twitter-driven pardoning decisions. I’m guessing also maybe there’s an amendment encouraging the sacking of career diplomats as well as inspectors general who refuse to follow the boot-licking behaviors of some of our career GOP elected officials.
And how ironic that Mr. Hewitt can envision such a wonderful economic growth period coming for those 40 million unemployed at this time of COVID-19 paranoia! Yes, indeed, all in the hyperbolic tradition of British satirist Jonathan Swift.
Kevin Haggerty
Greensboro
Council’s SRO decision is deeply disturbing
Regarding the City Council’s recent decision to defund its share of the school resource officer program: I am deeply disturbed by this action.
Greensboro police and county sheriff’s deputies have worked very hard to develop and promote a true relationship between SROs and students, teachers and principals, while giving them a safe conduit to report criminal activity at school and being there for students to talk to. Precious time is saved by having these officers in place in our schools. If a call is received, either through Crime Stoppers or the 911 center, officers will now have to be dispatched. That time will be used by student perpetrators or nonstudent trespassers to do more injury or harm, or to destroy evidence or escape arrest.
This unfortunate decision was also made with no inclusion of the sheriff, police chief or school administration. Maybe folks could call Mayor Vaughan or Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy when the next weapon appears on campus, or the next major fight with injuries, or, God forbid, the next active shooter on campus.
Sandy McNeill Tew
Jamestown
The writer is retired from the Greensboro Police Department.
President deserves the scrutiny he gets
Henry Olsen (“‘Ramp-gate’ is about media bias, not Trump’s health,” June 17)is whining just like all the other Trump supporters. “The media are so unfair.” “They didn’t pick on Hillary or Obama the same way.” “They don’t pick on Biden now.”
First of all, it’s not true. All one needs to do is some Googling. Most importantly, Trump deserves any scrutiny he gets. He’s shown himself to be a lying, misogynistic racist who is lacking in empathy and, frankly, intelligence.
As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”
Meg Huffman
Elon
Why not wear a mask for the greater good?
With the recent dangerous rise of COVID-19 cases, I wanted to ask this question of the president and the people of this potentially great nation: If you care about yourself, why wouldn’t you wear a mask?
If you care about your family, why wouldn’t you wear a mask? If you care about your community, why wouldn’t you wear a mask? If you care about your country being socially, mentally and economically sound in the long run, or people even surviving this pandemic, why wouldn’t you wear a mask? After all, what’s it going to hurt? What do you have to lose?
Sue Duff
Greensboro
