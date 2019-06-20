Prepare now for a risky hurricane season
Hurricane season is upon us and scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict a near-normal season this year, but it only takes one. Forecasters warn that even in a “quiet” season, a single powerful storm striking land can be devastating. For example, 1992 saw few storms, but one of them was Andrew, the costliest hurricane on record until Katrina. Scientists say we can expect to see stronger, wetter storms because of a warming planet.
When it comes to climate change, it seems we are swimming in a sea of bad news, but there is hope. There is still time. We don’t have to sit back and wait for another Florence or Michael. We can use our political will to act!
A simple, but powerful way you can act is to call your representative in support of Citizen Climate Lobby’s Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763).
This bipartisan policy places a fee on fossil fuels; the fees collected are returned to households as a monthly dividend to stimulate our economy and encourage more sustainable practices.
This bipartisan bill is effective, good for people and good for the economy. Please consider encouraging your representatives to support this bill.
Lisa Lopez
Greensboro
Democrats should listen to Ocasio-Cortez
The Democrats need to listen to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Not only is she educated, but she was a bartender, also. She learns fast.
She hasn’t been in office six months and there are calls for her to be investigated already. I don’t know how much she learned in college, but being a bartender, you get very important information, which is more reliable than barbershops.
I hope she can keep the secrets she learned.
She needs to remember that just because her voice is now heard around the world, doesn’t mean she is any wiser than when it only reached to the bar.
David Burke
Greensboro
Trump is a symbol of perverse nationalism
American ideals have always been subject to the mercurial whims of boisterous idiots. President Trump, intent on constructing reality around his fractured ego, is not a novel phenomenon among America’s cavalcade of callous malcontents.
What, then, is Trump? He is simply a symbol of perverse nationalism. Trump merely -- and merrily -- stepped into a perpetually shifting, and profane, miasma of schizoid resistance to social equality. He epitomizes an irrational dismissal of universal human dignity.
With an innate gift for obliterating benign aspects of human nature, Trump weaved his banal interposition of contempt and idiocy throughout an already compromised social fabric. He is the darling of nostalgic nationalists fixed in a pre-civil rights America.
Nevertheless, possessing a moral vacuum remains advantageous when elevating selfish desires over relational expediency. Trump’s craven nature is an indictment of moral credibility -- not a foreign intrusion into America’s cultural consciousness. With that axiomatic revelation comes the question: What now?
How we respond to Trump’s syphilitic elevation of brutish nastiness will ultimately affirm one’s proclivity towards moral excellence, or ... an acceptance of moral depravity, obsessed with self-aggrandizement.
Let us pray that a sufficient degree of individual sanity remains, and we will choose the latter.
Andrea Jackson
High Point
Dolly Parton song can cheer the heart
Living in these times isn’t easy. Negative news surrounds us and disrupts our lives. We struggle to maintain a positive outlook so we can go about our daily lives in a productive manner. What are we to do?
Try taking to heart the words from Dolly Parton’s song, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”:
It’s been a long dark night
And I’ve been a-waitin’ for the morning
It’s been a long hard fight
But I see a brand new day a-dawning
I’ve been looking for the sunshine
You know, I ain’t seen it in so long
Everything’s gonna work out just fine
And everything’s gonna be all right
That’s been all wrong
‘Cause I can see the light of a clear blue morning
I can see the light of a brand new day
I can see the light of a clear blue morning
And everything’s gonna be all right
It’s gonna be okay
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
