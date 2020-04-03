Pay off student loans of medical personnel
In the next economic stimulus package, rather than reinstating corporate tax breaks for business lunches or subsidizing cruise lines — both proposals floated by the Trump administration — I suggest we pay off the student loan debt for all medical personnel.
They make up a dedicated, under-protected and increasingly overworked human line standing between us and COVID-19, and we owe them everything. And, while we’re at it, why don’t we reverse the last round of Republican tax breaks for the rich and stop construction on Trump’s border wall (yes, that’s still going on — even during the pandemic) and instead finally put an end to childhood poverty and hunger in this country?
Like all great crises, this pandemic is giving us the chance to re-examine our priorities. Let’s get it right this time.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
Pricey toilet paper? He was joking, right?
Hopefully, Walter Sperko’s proposal is connected to April Fool’s Day (letter, “Let demand dictate price of toilet paper,” April 1).
His proposal would allow unlimited purchases of toilet paper for the well-to-do while others would do without. The most equitable method would be to restrict quantities purchased. All responsible stores should post prominent notices that they reserve the right to restrict purchases of any hoarded items.
Perhaps this would have averted the present shortages if this had been done as soon as the hoarding began. Let us hope that common sense prevails.
Hans Roethling
Greensboro
Local trails a blessing in times like these
I am very thankful that Guilford County, High Point and Greensboro have taken the time and expense to invest in and maintain the Bicentennial Greenway and adjacent trails.
Now that we have little other recourse for exercise, our trails are a real blessing. I am also thankful for the Sports Center Triad in High Point, which stayed open until the last minute it was still legal. In the last several weeks it was open, I never saw problems with social distancing there, and the staff always kept it clean. It is also a real asset to the exercising and swimming community.
Last, I am thankful for my church community, pastor and staff at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro, which has always supported my spiritual well-being and continues to do so even with the suspension of live services.
Thankfully, our services remain available (though abbreviated) on YouTube. It is times like this that we can appreciate the many gifts we have.
Frances Gill
High Point
There will always be light in the darkness
We all know we are in uncharted territory.
Never in our lifetimes has our country been hit with a crisis of this magnitude, and for a community like Greensboro it can be devastating.
However, in the midst of the anguish, I’m overwhelmed by the compassion from our community for our small businesses — and from our small businesses for our community.
Just reading the recent headlines reminds me there will always be light in the darkness:
- “Hudson’s Hill now in the face mask-making business, helping local health care workers.”
- “Boho Salon owner starts fundraiser to help hairdressers.”
- “Union Coffee Co. aims to donate 50 boxes of coffee to the front lines.”
- “Deep Roots Market starts home delivery.”
- “Fainting Goat Spirits makes and distributes free hand sanitizer for those in need.”
While we aren’t sure when this will all end, I am certain that when it does, our center city will emerge forever changed — stronger as an economic hub, stronger as a community and stronger for the future.
Thank you to all of Greensboro for continuing to share your messages of support for small businesses. I look forward to celebrating the stronger rebirth of downtown with you soon.
Zack Matheny
Greensboro
The writer is president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc.
Pence’s comment unfair to the CDC
The Trump administration has constantly cut funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Vice President Mike Pence had the gall to blame the CDC for the slow response to the pandemic.
Yes, the CDC could have been ahead of this, but let’s look at the real reason: Donald Trump’s “it’s a hoax” attitude and now, his hesitance to move forward. He is far more interested in being re-elected than the country’s health.
So Pence, once again, tries to cover for his boss while at the same time keeping his nose squarely up Trump’s rear.
William Robertson
High Point
