Parents are to blame for struggling schools
A recent News & Record headline caught my attention. It read, “7 Guilford schools cited for low scores.” The article explained that if the scores didn’t improve, the schools would be taken over by an outside agency. I contend that the article should have sounded more like this:
“Seven Guilford schools have been cited for parental apathy. The test scores at these schools have dropped due to the poor performance of these parents. The parents have routinely ignored their children’s education, didn’t read to them when they were young and don’t encourage them to read now that they are a little bit older. These parents often angrily side with the child and against the teachers when contacted by school officials concerning behavioral and educational issues. If the apathy doesn’t dissipate, an outside agency will be brought in to direct parents on proper child rearing techniques.”
It is time to stop blaming the teachers and the schools for the problems that started and are perpetuated at home.
Frank Hall
Greensboro
Leftist sources don’t tell the whole story
John Newsom’s article poo-pooing the serious concerns about the rabidly leftist political climate on most college campuses (blog post, “The ‘student panic industrial complex,” Nov. 12) cites Vox and The Chronicle of Higher Education as his sources. Sorry, but neither is an objective resource for the issue.
For some balance, instead of one trivial case, why does he not cite the constant hostility shown toward conservative guest speakers, if they are ever invited to a modern campus? The programs of indoctrination in orientation classes? The typical reading materials thrust upon students in their education, literature, sociology or history classes? Why does he not consult Campus Reform, the National Association of Scholars, the Pope Foundation, or the Heritage Foundation for some expertise on the issue? Sorry, but Newsom’s apology fails miserably.
William James
Reidsville
So, every president’s elected by God’s will?
I read Patricia Hurt’s column (“It is God’s will that Trump is president,” Nov. 10) multiple times, to make sure I understood her “logic”’ regarding Trump’s God-ordained presidency. She cites Romans 13:1-5 as “proof” that it is God’s will.
Because Trump was not yet born when this passage of the Bible was written, I can only conclude that any president has been sanctioned by God?
So, by extension, I presume that Ms. Hurt has blindly supported all of our past presidents, Republican and Democrat? Why do I doubt that is the case?
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
Trump presidency is God’s will? Seriously?
Well, Patricia Hurt (column, Nov. 10) tells us that Trump’s presidency is a result of God’s will. Among other things, she quotes as evidence from Romans 13:15 that “the authorities that exist have been established by God.” Welcome, Adolf, Mao, Stalin and a host of others!
It will forever amaze me (and I’m not alone by any means) how religion can be so misused as to prohibit any application of even a shred of common sense, not to mention average intelligence. With these kinds of beliefs we can re-institute witchcraft and ghosts, and even chase UFO’s attacking us from a hundred light years away.
George Kiorpes
Greensboro
The top 10% are able to pay higher taxes
Bill Stevens’ Nov. 12 letter offers no data to support his assertion that many of the wealthy will sell real estate to cover the Elizabeth Warren-proposed tax on huge wealth. The top 10% owns 76% of total wealth and did not become rich because they did not put their money in a bank but rather because they receive some 78% of all wage income and used that income to grow their wealth holdings. (To check these percentages, Google top 10% wealth and top 10% income.) With that big a chunk of all income, do we really think the top 10% will have to sell real estate to pay the new wealth tax? To me, the percentages say the richest wealth holders should pay a wealth tax.
A consequence of the top 10% wealth holders’ real estate purchases, at prices never seen before, has been to drive up real estate values, which in turn makes it harder for working families to afford purchasing home in cities where the super-rich are concentrated. Follow these consequences further down the scale of housing values and we have one explanation for the increasing homelessness, as individuals and families are driven from their homes.
Larry Morse
Greensboro
The writer is a retired N.C. A&T economics faculty member.
Stories about Broach were both inspiring
Margaret Moffett’s Sunday article on Allen Broach, and his following personal account of his experience in Vietnam (Nov. 10), were well-written and most informative.
In addition, Mr. Broach’s perseverance and adaptability following his injuries and return to civilian life from that bitter conflict are truly inspirational.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
