Please help me fight for the common good
To my fellow citizens, I apologetically ask a favor. My 97-year-old mother is being well cared for in a nursing home. But we cannot visit. Cannot touch. And in her four-month isolation, her memory loss is accelerating.
These are strange times. We have an invisible enemy we cannot threaten, bribe or bomb, an enemy changing what we hold most dear: our freedoms. In our rebellious frustration, we turn on what we can see: each other. The problem with our approach is a planet full of virus-vulnerable people, young and old, whom we callously ignore.
So the favor I ask is this: Since COVID-19 is winning against us, please fight back. Stop throwing big parties and gathering in swarms. Wear your masks, wash your hands, socially distance. Be the one who, when this is over, can say, “I did my part. I helped win the war.”
All around you exist people who need to be with an isolated loved one — many of them neither old nor in nursing homes. So, please, remember them. Look beyond yourself and agree to fight for the common good, so we can end what feels like an eternal pause and freely move together into our tomorrow.
Lynn Brisson
Reidsville
Here’s what white privilege did for me
The great white privilege of my life has been education. How, you ask, is that “white privilege”?
My maternal grandfather was an attorney in Mississippi. As such, he had the resources to make sure my mother got a college education. The state of Mississippi had only 11 black lawyers in the 1920s.
My parents both served in the military during World War II. On the G.I. Bill she completed a master’s in education; he, an undergraduate degree. Black veterans could not take advantage of the G.I. Bill because so few colleges would admit them. My parents never found decent jobs or owned a home, so we were poor. But that respect for education was embedded in me.
I later went to live in a children’s home, where education was also valued. That home denied admittance to Black children for decades, including my time there. I did well in a predominantly white school system, so I won an academic scholarship. None of the Black kids in my class were so fortunate. That same children’s home then helped me go to law school.
My education is my inheritance, made possible by the privilege of having been born white. What’s your story of white privilege?
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
Climate still lurking as world’s worst crisis
We all know by now that our current president waited too long to recognize and respond to the dangers presented by the coronavirus. We are learning the hard way that denial and wishful thinking are ineffective tools with which to fight the virus. Delay has proved catastrophic to the economy and to the health of many.
A second huge issue facing our country today is systemic racism. Both COVID-19 and racism lurk and fester beneath the surface of “normality,” largely unseen, hidden until they strike, causing death and suffering. Climate change happens this way, too, and like the others, denial and wishful thinking will not make it go away. It is invisible. Destructive. Growing. Unseen until it strikes. Wreaking havoc even as the others rage. Climate change affects all life on Earth, from humans to mitochondria to viruses and beyond. The coronavirus and racism will someday be conquered, but it won’t matter if we don’t stop climate change.
Maureen Parker
Greensboro
So, why was Dr. Fauci not wearing a mask?
On one level, what I saw in your recent paper was funny, but maybe not so amusing, as it perfectly showed the absurd bias in your coverage. You printed an Associated Press article about how Dr. Anthony Fauci was saying the next few weeks could be critical concerning the virus. Fauci, according to the article, was “issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning Donald Trump was set to hold a campaign rally. ...’ ”
OK, as always, the AP had to get its usual shot in at President Trump, but maybe you should have used a different picture. In the photo with the article, Fauci is not wearing a mask! Now, before we get the usual excuse — that Fauci was talking and could not wear a mask — it should be considered that if Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally, he probably will be talking as well.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Respect police
The use of force by the police when arresting people is definitely a timely topic and the procedures authorized and utilized certainly worthy of closer scrutiny by elected and appointed officials. Perhaps when interacting with police, all of us should treat them with the same respect and deference with which we wish to be treated.
Dan Donovan
Greensboro
