Local voting machines should be more secure
I am a computer scientist and there is broad consensus among my peers that the voting machines we use in Guilford County are fundamentally and irreparably insecure. Experts have repeatedly discovered glaring flaws that could be exploited by a novice programmer. A paper audit log is simply not an adequate defense given the severity of the problem. For example, an attacker could change the text of a constitutional amendment displayed on the screen to influence a voter’s choice. While the paper trail would accurately match the voter’s choice it would not capture the voter’s intent.
Despite the severity of the flaws, local legislative leaders support legislation that would allow Guilford County to continue to use these machines. They claim the current machines work fine and it’s too expensive to upgrade. Folks said the same thing about the 737 MAX.
I recognize the challenges that will make implementing the use of hand-marked paper ballots, currently the gold standard for secure voting, difficult in time for next year’s election. A good compromise would be to amend HB 19 to require statistical audits after every election to detect abnormalities, a measure especially important if we allow the continued use of these insecure machines.
Steven Buccini
Greensboro
Democrats definitely do love their country
I find I must take exception to Diane Parnell’s opinion (letter, Aug. 9) that the Democratic Party has no love for America. Quite the contrary, Democrats are concerned with the well-being of our nation, economically, socially and environmentally. While we respect the office of the president, we object to the use of that bully pulpit to instill division in the melting pot, whether due to racism or simply for partisan gain.
Rhetoric is a powerful tool, which Parnell is all too aware of, and employs in her letter. Democrats are not for abortion; they are for a means to eliminate the need for such, while leaving decisions for medical necessity between women, their doctors and a higher power.
With regard to immigration, we recognize the difference between those who come here seeking opportunity and those who beg asylum from adverse conditions U.S. policy has played a part in creating.
We also recognize that today’s problems stem partly from lack of political will from both parties to reform broken immigration policy, for fear of losing votes.
We Democrats love this country and want it to live up to its promise of a “more perfect union,” because therein lies our success.
Roxanne Griffin
Madison
Trump loves America, so why all the abuse?
I just want to thank Diane Parnell for writing that nice letter regarding President Trump. It is so unusual for anyone to send a letter defending him. It gives me hope that we can still save our beautiful America. I am 93 years old and an independent voter, and since I was able to vote have taken our politics very seriously.
Certainly I do not approve of some of the things our president says, or the way he says them, but I always look at the overall picture. He loves America like I do. He takes abuse like no other president has ever taken 24/7. His beautiful family has to endure the worst insults ever heard.
The Democrats certainly have followed Hillary Clinton’s instructions to the letter. She said: “Resist! Resist! Resist!” They have obliged, big time. The first time I was impressed was when he put Christ back in Christmas! I felt sad instead of happy when everyone was saying “Happy Holidays.”
My friends, please take time to check carefully the things you are frustrated with. Don’t let hate rule your life. You will sleep so much better when you spread love instead.
Juanita Callaham
Jamestown
Come here legally
Regarding Charles Yatman’s letter (“Who’s the invader?”, Aug. 12): Mr. Yatman, no matter the nationality, if someone is a citizen in another country, there are laws here as anywhere else. You must come the legal way and be able to take care of yourself.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Family separation has always been hurtful
We have not learned from the past. Now is not the first time America has separated families. If you look far back enough in history you will find that thousands of black families were separated also at the request of the slave master.
So, what harm did that do? Well, just look at our prisons and the countless numbers of black men who are not in a home with their children. I know it happened years ago, but it became normal for black families. Now, here we go with our Hispanic people. Children from broken homes all over again.
The separation of families has not made America great. It has made us a prison factory and created a fatherless-home industry. We will be great again when we work to keep families together.
Making children grow up without parents is like expecting a garden to grow with no water. Over time the seeds just die and come to nothing. This was wrong way back then and it is wrong now.
Darlene Lindsay
High Point