Pointing out racism isn’t hateful, it’s fact
As a true son of the South, born and raised in North Carolina — with parents from Alabama and Georgia, and ancestors of each having fought in the Civil War — I am appalled at the sheer ignorance exhibited in the letter from Mr. Camp printed on Aug. 19 (“Cummings’ own words conveyed hate speech”).
The very idea that calling out government officials to stop making incendiary comments about mass shootings and white supremacy is somehow hateful speech is so very far removed from reality as to be totally ludicrous.
Anyone, white, black or anything else, who does not believe that white supremacy is at the root of many, if not most, of our nation’s domestic problems, is living in a world far removed from truth.
I grew up knowing it was wrong; I learned in church that it is wrong; I know in my very bones that it is wrong; and I believe anyone who doesn’t just simply is not aware or refuses to accept reality.
It’s not hateful — it’s simply the truth.
Kenneth Sisk
Greensboro
The dancing roaches are out in the open
There are two momentous events in recent American history that are causally linked to everything racially and otherwise divisive happening in our country — from political talk turning from polite to profane, to racial tensions turning from dormant to deadly.
The first of these “causative” events was the election of Barack Obama. The second event was the election of Donald Trump. My new “badge/bumper-sticker” explains the tie-in. We’ve always had our share of roaches in America. Examples: legalized slavery, lynchings, Japanese American internment camps, racial segregation, white supremacy.
But we somehow managed to keep these “roaches” under control — at the bottom of our cultural garbage pits. When the Kennedys were so briefly at the helm, we saw fewer of the roaches because the bug spray was coming on strong from our nation’s capital under their leadership.
Remember, I’m your “independent” friend. I’ve always voted for the candidate and said to h--- with his party. Parties keep us divided. Independent thinking keeps us united.
Here’s the button I’m wearing on my lapel and bumper until the man at the helm of our ship-of-state is history:
“When Obama was elected, the roaches crawled out from America’s garbage pit. When Trump was elected, they started to dance. But when we toss him out in 2020 they’ll quit.”
Robert Schoch
High Point
Why is Pitts obsessed with topic of slavery?
Mr. Leonard Pitts Jr:
I refer to your column in the Monday, Aug. 19, paper (“How dare plantation tours mention slaves”).
How would you ever earn a living if there never had been slavery?
I do not hear the Jewish people complain about what they had to endure during the Second World War. I have never seen black people’s naked bodies steam shoveled into mass graves after their hair cut off, their gold teeth were removed, their possessions were stolen and who knows what else they suffered.
Yes, there are white folks who will always be racists, no matter what you say or do. And, long after you’re gone, racists will still be here, whether it’s because of color or religion or whatever.
For the most part, white people do more for African Americans than African Americans do for each other. So please, Mr. Pitts, leave us white folks alone. We get along with each other just fine.
Jess Grassi
Greensboro
Is President Trump gaming the market?
On a recent Monday, global markets tumble on fears that President Trump’s new tariffs on China will cause a worldwide economic slowdown. Then, on that Tuesday, markets surge on news that Mr. Trump had postponed his latest tariff threats. Time and again, the president makes announcements that are certain to sway markets in one direction or the other, only to reverse himself shortly thereafter.
So I ask: Who was informed of Mr. Trump’s moves before they became public? Are his family members and friends trading on that insider information? What about other administration officials? Is this how Mr. Trump buys loyalty from his subordinates and Republican members of Congress? I wonder.
Jeffrey Zalles
Southport
Smokers: You pose risk to others’ health
I am sure I will have many who respond: Too bad!
I grew up with a selfish mother who couldn’t have cared less about my health, and as a child with asthma I had to breathe her secondhand smoke.
I do not feel sorry for those who smoke and get very ill from it. I do feel sorry for the innocent ones who have to breathe their garbage, and suffer at the hands of those who smoke. It’s nasty, gross, and, to be honest, it creates a toxic person.
Please, smokers, get help, and quit your selfish breathing on those of us who are trying to stay healthy.
Sarah Ayers
Kernersville