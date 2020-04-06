Trump is springing to action ... too late
Watching the Trump show last evening reminded me of an old joke among physicians, the last line of which is, “Pathologists know everything and do everything, but too late.”
While waiting to hear from the crisis experts, we have had to listen to President Trump tout the great responses his administration is making to the viral onslaught.
This shouldn’t distract us from his basic failings. In the months of January and February when COVID-19 was ravaging China, his only preparations for its eventual arrival here were ineffectual travel restrictions.
After three years of undercutting Obamacare and weakening systems previously in place to help the U.S. prepare for threats including pandemic, his CDC turned down the World Health Organization test. They depended entirely on their test, which failed when rolled out. Having lost the ability to test those who had contact with early cases, our public health officials lacked the one tool that had enabled South Korea, Taiwan and other countries to quickly contain COVID-19 spread.
The autopsy on this epidemic will make clear that many deaths could have been prevented had Trump directed weeks earlier that everyone should stay home while new cases are quickly identified and quarantined.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
Trump sure had time for golf and rallies
Americans listened in amazement when Sen. Mitch McConnell asserted on March 31 that President Trump was too “distracted by impeachment” to pay attention to the coronavirus. A timeline:
- Dec. 19, 2019: China announces coronavirus.
- Jan. 21: First U.S. case of coronavirus per CDC.
- Jan. 31: Italy announces Coronavirus.
- Feb. 5: Trump impeachment ends.
- Feb. 10: Trump Manchester rally.
- Feb. 19: Trump Phoenix rally.
- Feb. 20: Trump Colorado Springs rally.
- Feb. 21: Trump Las Vegas rally.
- Feb. 28: Trump Charleston rally.
- March 2: Trump Charlotte rally.
- March 11: World Health Organization declares worldwide pandemic
Before the end of the impeachment trial, Trump had time to play golf. Post-trial, he paid scant attention to the coronavirus, holding mega-rallies instead.
Once COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Trump insisted that businesses reopen by April 12. We are heading straight for a national (perhaps global) recession. Unemployment figures keep consumers from paying rent, mortgages, food and utility bills. We may possibly be heading into a Great Depression.
America needs a president and legislators who have their eyes open and their heads out of the sand about this escalating problem. Bless the Republican and Democratic governors, like Roy Cooper, for taking the reins in trying to mitigate the pandemic.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Gov. Kemp concocts a dubious cover story
I’m amused about some of the cowards today that call themselves politicians.
A good example is Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia.
At first, he said he wouldn’t issue a stay-at-home order, even though this will save many lives in his state, until the president or others in the administration forced him to.
The president didn’t oblige, so Kemp had to come up with another way.
The way he found to do it, unfortunately for him, made him look kind of dumb. He said he didn’t know until recently that you could spread the virus even if you showed no symptoms.
Where was he hiding in the last two or more months?
Even in January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN, “There’s no doubt after reading this paper that asymptomatic transmission is occurring.”
Is Gov. Kemp dumb or did he say this so he wouldn’t blamed in a future primary, or election? You be the judge.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Let’s all stand united and show our support
I think a great way to show our support for those who are on the front lines and those who are suffering for many different reasons is to fly the flag, big or small.
Or to wear a pin, or a T-shirt.
Let’s let the world know that we are united in this battle and that we will win it because we are strong.
Lynn Black
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.