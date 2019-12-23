An early, short trial for Trump? Unlikely.
In my view, it is doubtful that Senate Republicans will get both an early and a very short Senate trial for President Trump.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell has pledged to take his marching orders from the White House. Speaker Pelosi and the House managers (prosecutors) could decide to delay presenting the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Trump would have to rule in limbo for a while.
The delay could be for a short period, say, through the Christmas holidays, and the weeks of January.
In the meantime, if the president should commit some new, gross abuse of power — Attorney General Barr is bound to approve under his anti-constitutional theory of “the unitary executive” — the speaker could lower the boom, and forward the charges straightaway to the Senate.
The specter of the coming trial will hang over Trump’s head — and, indeed, over the head of the Senate leader — as 23 of the 53 Republican senators must stand for election in 2020.
If there is a delay, the momentum for the trial could lose some steam. On the other hand, it would provide more time to pursue subpoenas in the courts for witnesses McGahn, Bolton, Giuliani and Mulvaney — not to mention the malevolent personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
It ain’t over until it is over!
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer was chief legislative assistant to the Senate Democratic Majority Whip, 1974-1977.
GOP doesn’t support Trump; it fears him.
The Republicans in the impeachment hearings are voicing such strong defense of President Trump and saying that things are going as desired under his governance. But I question: Where is their freedom of speech ? Which Republicans dare speak against their leader?
They choose instead to live under the fear that they can never speak negatively about President Trump. This is not the democracy for which this country has been known for more than 240 years.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
Resurgent economy is being squandered
A new Harvard Business School Report says our country has wasted a wonderful recovery by not investing in infrastructure and health care, which would improve the lives of the American people.
Yes, the Obama economic wave is still good and unemployment is down but wages are not keeping up. According to the report, the business community played a major role by advancing policies that benefited special interests instead of the people’s interest. Business spent $6 billion annually lobbying elections, influencing employee voting, making donations and adding former government officials to their payroll. Corporations spent $2.8 billion on federal elections in 2018.
In the opioid crisis, business spent so much money that various ballot initiatives overturned regulatory ideas to control the prescriptions of opioids.
Business benefited the most from the Trump tax cuts with little evidence of trickled down effects. The report also states the U.S. should use our tax system to redistribute toward lower-income individuals. This is the perfect example of why corporations are not people and why we need people in office who will vote to eliminate Citizens United and work for the American people.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Impeachment remarks followed clear pattern
Impeachment speeches?
I watched with interest the back and forth between Republicans and Democrats at the broadcasts of the impeachment debates; each side campaigning for their version of the truth. However, what struck me squarely was how the Democrats spoke from the heart and the Republicans read from prepared statements.
I wonder who prepared those for them?
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
End federal funding for biased colleges
Why does the U.S. government continue to send our taxes to American universities when we know they indoctrinate our children in anti-capitalism and anti-Americanism? Why subsidize them when we know they instruct future journalists, teachers and bureaucrats in Marxist thought?
Their graduates will write leftist drivel for The New York Times and the Washington Post, teach collectivism in K-12, and perpetuate it in our federal agencies. Shouldn’t the president stop funding these universities?
Richard Merlo
Elkin
