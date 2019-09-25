The world through the eyes of a child
Imagine that you are a child who has returned to school and the drills you have done as long as you can remember. Your teacher tells you where you will hide and to keep very quiet if someone shows up one day to threaten you.
How would you feel as you walked through those doors every day?
Imagine that as a child you were subjected to constant hunger due to climate change, the brutality of gangs and a callous government. You make the long and arduous journey to the U.S. only to be ripped from your parents. If you are young enough you will not know that they did not abandon you.
Imagine that you just survived days of one of the most devastating hurricanes in history and your family makes it to America for sanctuary only to be turned away because your parents neglected to think of documentation while fighting for their lives.
And here is the biggie: Imagine that you are a child born in a dying world where adults refuse to compromise and change to save your future.
There is something we can do to make children matter. We can vote.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
March against poverty in Greensboro Sept. 30
The Poor People’s Campaign, a national movement rooted in North Carolina, focuses on essential topics, such as ecological devastation, poverty, health care availability, and the need for a living wage.
I was personally affected by several of these systemic injustices. I recently rebounded from breaking my leg and began to walk again, which made me realize the importance of having health care.
Since my injury I’ve had to deal with poverty up close and personal. I’m not able to do the same work I did previously and I’ve experienced a significant drop in income.
I’ve also had to struggle to find affordable housing. My own experience made me realize poverty can happen to anyone.
But our system shouldn’t allow this to happen to people. Affluent people and our public officials shouldn’t continue to neglect the conditions their less fortunate fellow citizens face.
We must engage in a determined and cooperative effort to make a difference.
If you’re experiencing any of the injustices the Poor People’s Campaign focuses on, such as racism, poverty or lack of health care or environmental protections, please join the Campaign on Monday, Sept. 30, for a Moral March in Greensboro.
Stand together with people hoping and pushing for fundamental change.
Bernard Patterson
Red Springs
The Democrats now resort to blacklisting
Destructive Democrats now add blacklisting to their attacks on political opponents. No rational creature can believe blacklisting, censorship, harassment, manufactured legal investigations, lawlessness on campuses and the invasion of our southern border will lead to anything but chaos, violence and more division.
San Francisco now declares an organization whose sole purpose is protecting the Second Amendment a “terrorist group” while supporting illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter.
They have fractured their gourd, flipped a lid, fried a circuit, come unhinged, or simply fallen over the edge into insanity.
They have destroyed beautiful, lawful cities with liberal policies, turning them into filthy, rat-infested streets. Liberal colleges have produced indoctrinated students incapable of self-sufficiency in the real world. Most disturbing are the threats and violence against fellow citizens because of their political views.
Voters now have a clear choice regardless of the “promises” of all Democratic candidates: 1) socialism, poverty and tyranny or (2) allegiance to the Constitution, respect for the rule of law and freedom. Think!
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
Whatever happened to honesty, kindness?
Last week, when turning into my daughter’s school, I was involved in a car accident. While I was making my left, on a solid green arrow, a car opposite of me made her right turn. Since I had a green solid arrow, she would have had a red light. However, I am being found at fault for the accident.
Why?
Because she said her light was green and she was believed. And yes, I did call the police. Out of all the cars around me, not one stayed to say, “I saw what happened.”
You would think any person dropping their child off at school would have stepped up. Readers, I implore you, if you see an accident, do not just drive away, hoping everything works out OK.
I won’t! It just leaves the honest ones, and yes, there are still a few of us, holding the bag.
Heather McArthur
Greensboro
