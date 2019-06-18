Other nations must weigh in before war
Fake news has been used to get the U.S. into global conflicts in the past.
There was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which was based on fake information. Then there were claims of “weapons of mass destruction,” which was also fake news leading to the Iraq war. With both of those wars, the casualties were enormous.
Now, the current administration is stoking a conflict with Iran by making claims that Iran is responsible for attacks in the Gulf of Oman. The administration states that it has factual information showing Iran is the perpetrator. National Security Advisor John Bolton stated he would provide information to the United Nations about the administration’s claims but has not done so.
The administration is showing a picture of a boat and claims this is proof, yet the owner of the attacked vessel states what is claimed is not true.
I think that it is time that we ask for internationally verified proof of the administration’s claims lest we as a nation are duped again into a conflict with tragic consequences and casualties. As citizens we deserve this rather than unsubstantiated claims.
There is a saying we have heard over the years: “Where’s the beef?”
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
The first step: confiscate guns
The letter “If there were no guns where would we be?” from John Lowe opines we would be much better off without guns. He asked how much better off so many people would be without Sandyhook, Las Vegas, etc.
Mr. Lowe, I agree with you completely. With no guns, we could live without fear of getting shot.
To implement the elimination would be quite an undertaking. The easiest first step would be to confiscate guns from all legal owners. Getting the guns from crooks, hit men and drug dealers would be a challenging next step. Getting Iran and the Taliban to turn in their weapons would be unlikely. Soldiers and police would also be quite reluctant.
In 1364, something called a hand cannon was invented. In 1892, the automatic handgun. So when my great-grandfather’s enemy showed up with an automatic handgun, he figured he better get one to defend himself.
So it seems our dream has been doomed from the start, 600 years ago. We might as well dream of something else that is within our reach -- like helping your neighbor pay for the kid’s braces or donating money for your nephew’s teacher to buy school supplies.
Paul Camp
Greensboro
Future prosecution will drain the swamp
The only difference between the Civil War and today is we had two militaries facing each other back then. Now it is a political divide of words and tribal hate.
We have a president. He has had questionable relations with the opposite sex and has a rough tongue. He is not perfect. What president has been?
Yet he has put our economy and stock market back in shape, reduced taxation and put employment numbers at a new high.
He has stood firm against belligerent countries as President Reagan did (eg. Russia, China and Iran).
He understands and defends our constitutional rights.
In the end, we will see prosecution of those in the political world (that many call the swamp).
Listen to Sean Hannity on Fox. He foresees prosecution of the Clintons, Barack Obama and others who schemed to make it appear that President Trump worked to corrupt the processes of electing a person to the presidency. The anger, lying and hate we see within our government is putting an unrelenting stress on our country. The job of our representatives in the nation’s capital is to run our nation in a sane, sensible manner that protects the interests of us all.
Ned van Buren
Greensboro
Stop the speeders on the major roads
The police are talking about speeding causing accidents but they seem to concentrate on major roads.
Roads like Pisgah Church, Cone Boulevard, Tower, Muirs Chapel and many other neighborhood roads have a serious problem with speeders ... not 5 or 10 miles over the limit, but 15 and 20 miles over the limit. To see someone being pulled over on these roads is very rare.
Helene Hayward
Greensboro
