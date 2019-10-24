Unable to win, Dems impeach president
I wish this paper would just come right out and declare it the Official News Journal for The Democratic National Committee.
Every day your reporting and Letters to the Editor are 10 to 1 against President Trump.
There is almost nothing on the accomplishments he has made on the economy, jobs, immigration, trade and many more that you and other media ignore.
Democrats totally understand that Trump can’t be beaten in 2020, so, after the Russia allegation and after the Mueller report produced nothing, the next tactic is Ukraine. Those who think Biden and son are clean in this are delusional.
The joke today is the “behind closed doors” impeachment where none of this is supposed to leak out and I read almost a word for word in your paper today as to what was said by witnesses.
I hope America wakes up and see this for what it is.
Impeachment started the day Trump took office.
Now Hillary Clinton is running around calling a U.S. representative and war veteran a Russian operative. Crazy.
Dave Stump
Stokesdale
Headlines can convey subtle racial themes
Your front-page, Sunday headline highlights winners of your writing project (“Meet the winners of our Halloween Tale Writing Contest,” Life, Oct. 20), each of whom appeared to be European American, attended a private school, and obviously demonstrated sophisticated writing abilities.
Earlier, your front-page headline detailed the efforts of an African American woman who attempted to kidnap two children.
I question the hidden message of this contrast, a practice that I thought disappeared in the 1970s, when racial stereotypes were commonplace in our newspapers.
Across the last 30 years, I have spent much of my time in Title 1 public schools, particularly in Guilford County, and I cringe when I think of how the parents and children in these schools might react to this comparison.
What will be their interpretation of the intended message and its influence on how they will view their public school teachers’ efforts to address their children’s needs?
I believe your newspaper has a moral obligation to examine the possible effects of your headlines on all families and students prior to the publication of such contrasting stories.
In a time when political divisiveness is our regrettable norm, I don’t think you went far enough to avoid the encouragement of others making inappropriate misinterpretations based on race and economic well-being.
Sam Miller
Greensboro
The writer is a professor in the School of Education at UNCG.
Editor’s note: The contest winners headline was the same in 2018, when the winners were an African American girl, an Asian boy and a white girl.
Trump hasn’t brought respect to America
A friend recently said, “Trump has brought respect back to America”; I declined to comment.
Trump believes he’s “getting a lot of praise” for withdrawing U.S. troops to send them home. That’s not true; they are going to Iraq.
“Putin won the lottery! Russia’s unexpected triumph in the Middle East,” wrote Mikhail Rostovsky in his article for the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets.
“It’s been a long time since America has been humiliated this way,” said political analyst Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak. “They ran away in shame!”
Russia will definitely take advantage of America’s withdrawal, making that nation the kingpin in the region.
A Russian analyst said, “Trump is yet to make a single good deal, which is why I wish him good health, may he flourish and be re-elected. “ ... For America this can’t be a very good president.”
America is now seen globally as an unreliable ally, accepting ethnic cleansing, and supporting dictators and autocrats, because of Trump. I am personally so ashamed of our president.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Armchair critics really don’t know so much
It is now quite fashionable to criticize President Trump — even if one is unqualified to do so. Each day our editorial page prints letters from people who, amazingly enough, seem to understand foreign and domestic policy better than the president and his advisers. These armchair Ph.D.s are clairvoyant, and understood his Ukraine phone call before its release to the public.
In their wisdom, they hope either to impeach this president, or prevent his reelection, not seeing that only he stands between us and a socialist revolution. If you believe socialism is what the country needs, please read Friedrich Hayek or Ludwig von Mises.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
