Obama was more divisive? Seriously?
President Trump’s statements and unending, transparent dog-whistles on race, misogyny and xenophobia are well documented. A search for “Trump statements on race,” for example, offers weeks of reading, none appealing to our “better angels.”
To the contrary, a similar search for President Obama reveals quite a contrast. One example: “I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight; men, women; folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know!”
I therefore write in strong opposition to Wayne Ford’s “Obama divided the nation, not Trump” (Counterpoint, Aug. 28). Mr. Ford’s “reasoning” included none of these facts. I fear that his — and others’ — continued contortions of fault-finding toward an honorable man, a great president, President Obama, must be found elsewhere.
W. Scott Parker III
Greensboro
Latest Donald Trump outrage is blasphemy
An ancient Christian hymn reads: “Thou art the King of Israel/Who in the Lord’s name cometh.”
Of course, it is not referring to Donald Trump. However, he recently embraced the claim that he is “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel,” and referred to himself as “the chosen one.”
He was not indulging in mere sarcasm, as the president would have it. Rather, he was engaged in blasphemy.
Perhaps he has been influenced by the faux religious status that ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders in Israel are bestowing upon him? (Prime Minister Netanyahu has compared Trump to King Cyrus!)
Here is the Associated Press account of Aug. 21:
“In a tweet, Trump quoted (conservative radio host) Wayne Allyn Root calling the president ‘the best president for Israel in the history of the world’ and claiming Jewish people in Israel love Trump ‘like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he’s the second coming of God.’ ”
The messianic imagery may have stuck in Trump’s head. Later in the day, as the president was defending his trade war with China, he cast himself as a reluctant warrior. “I am the chosen one,” he said, turning and looking up to the sky. “Somebody had to do it.”
For an American president (of Protestant background) to exhibit such behavior is a sacrilegious outrage. Moreover, his contempt for both the teachings of the Bible — and the principles of the Constitution — has long been obvious.
William E. Jackson
Davidson
As the Amazon burns, leaders thump chests
I think of a terrifying drill I had as a child in school. Sirens blared and all traffic stopped. We covered ourselves with our coats and huddled together on the floor. The U.S. and the Soviets held our Earth in their hands as they postured and bullied.
Years later, our Earth is facing destruction once again — this time, at an alarming rate. The Amazon fires have jarred many of us out of our complacency. There is an urgency to protect our source of oxygen and biodiversity. Trump started a trade war with China, a huge importer of soy. This left a hole to fill and Brazil rushed to fill it. Farmers took to burning the forests to make room for fields.
We looked to the G-7 for guidance and quick delivery of financial aid and equipment. Instead, we saw an empty seat at the climate change discussion where our president was supposed to sit. Only $22 million was allotted for aid, which is a drop in the bucket. Now France and Brazil are exchanging barbs. Will the posturing end before the end of the world?
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Lessons from debate over State Health Plan
As North Carolina teachers return to classrooms, they surely have much on their minds. Fortunately, they will no longer have to worry about the status of their in-network coverage for 2020 under the State Health Plan.
Thanks to principled and tenacious efforts of our state’s hospitals, health systems and other partners, teachers will be able to keep their in-network access to local health care providers and hospitals for the upcoming year.
For months, 700,000 teachers, state employees and retirees have felt caught in the middle of an ongoing debate over how to best stabilize the State Health Plan for the long term.
The N.C. Healthcare Association and our member hospitals and health systems repeatedly offered to work with the state treasurer toward a more sustainable and transparent future for the plan. One that helps to improve citizens’ health and save the state money, without harming hospitals and communities. The offer stands.
If this close-call catastrophe has taught us anything, it should be that government can’t fix complex health care problems on its own. Our state’s health care providers need to be involved up front.
A “my way or the highway” approach, which puts politics ahead of people, does not lead to a better plan, and it certainly does not lead to a healthier state.
Stephen Lawler
Cary
The writer is president of the N.C. Healthcare Association.
