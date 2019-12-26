Editorial rightly prods Trump evangelicals
A Christian evangelical publication, Christianity Today, recently published an editorial opinion that Donald Trump needs to be removed from office either via impeachment or at the ballot. The article challenged evangelicals to “consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”
Perhaps some supporters are beginning to question the cost of blindly defending Mr. Trump.There should be a bipartisan call for testimony from administration officials such as John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Let this process be an objective one. I’m not saying the outcome should be preordained. But the process should attempt to look at all the evidence. It is true that some Democrats deeply dislike Trump and that they have attempted to block most of his initiatives. This is how Republicans treated Obama.
Our political class appears to have descended into party loyalty over defense of the Constitution and loyalty to our institutions. We will become a rich banana republic if we allow any president (not just the current one) to use federal resources to advance his or her personal interests.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Dems keep getting it wrong at every turn
The Democrats couldn’t believe the 2016 election. Had to be something wrong.
Aha! Russian collusion. The two-year Mueller investigation finds no conclusive evidence.
Can’t believe the rip-roaring economy. Got to be something wrong.
Aha! Businesses are getting rich. Guess what? They ain’t welfare agencies. Fat geese lay more golden eggs.
Can’t believe President Trump is getting tough on Iran, North Korea, China and Russia. Got to be something wrong.
Aha! Trump kisses up to Putin on camera — as in “keep your enemies closer,” a classic Trump tactic.
Can’t believe Europe is now actually paying more for its own NATO defense.
Can’t believe the wall is being built.
And they can’t believe a Democratic Party controlled impeachment is failing. Polls are moving against impeachment. Got to be something wrong.
Aha! The Republican Senate won’t help them make the case. The Senate’s job is to be a jury, not a prosecutor.
In all this the only things wrong are the Democrats’ belief that the mainstream media will daily make their case for them, and that America is buying it, as well as their inability to come up with policies America will support — versus a leader who can actually lead and not just tell us every day what’s wrong.
William Warner
High Point
Walker won’t address Trump’s crude rhetoric
Congressman Mark Walker has been a staunch defender of President Trump. While I disagree with many of the policy issues, what is most disappointing is Mr. Walker’s lack of condemnation of the many morally deficient words and actions of Trump.
I have called his office often when Trump makes statements showing a lack of moral character. Mr. Walker refuses to condemn them. Mr. Walker’s recent social media post in which he is pictured with his impeachment vote with the word “hell” scrawled above his “no” is an example of his refusal to live up to the values of the faith he proclaims.
The recent editorial in Christianity Today is one Mr. Walker should take to heart. It says, in part, “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.” I heartily agree. I also believe this was no secret before he won the nomination. Trump has been showing his true character for decades.
He has never pretended to have a spiritual epiphany. Indeed he has stated that he sees no reason to ask God for forgiveness. Yet, Mr. Walker cannot bring himself to criticize even the most egregious tweets.
Libba Genova
Whitsett
