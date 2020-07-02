If raceway owner is sincere, he can learn
In an article in the News & Record on June 29, Mike Fulp (owner of 311 Speedway, who experienced backlash after making jokes about “Bubba rope”) declares that he is “not a racist.” Mike, you seem genuinely baffled that so many people are upset by your “jokes.”
You don’t need to hear my voice added to the chorus of voices condemning you, so I’ll say this instead: Please use this moment as an opportunity to learn something about yourself and history. Please try to see the history you’re alluding to from a different perspective. Please try to develop some empathy.
You can start by reading Michele Norris’ incredibly powerful piece on lynching (https://tinyurl.com/y5mqzthw).
If you’re really “not a bad dude,” as you say, you will be moved — and perhaps that will be a first step toward becoming a better “dude.”
Gaither Terrell
High Point
Schools like Guilford matter to this area
Greensboro and our region have had a long and fruitful relationship with Guilford College. It’s not hard to find an alum today making significant contributions to the Triad’s cultural, business or political life, nor is it difficult to recall others who enriched our region before leaving the planet.
As your recent article (“Jane Fernandes will step down as Guilford College’s president next summer”) states, enrollment and tuition challenge many small private colleges like Guilford, Bennett and Greensboro.
The ever-shrinking pool of high school candidates, the losses of the middle class, Trump’s anti-education positions, COVID, economic ruin and the pro-democracy BLM protests directly affect them. Each college has its special qualities; Guilford’s storied reputation as a social justice advocate has always complemented the missions and performance of its neighbors.
Greensboro’s future rests on the survival and thriving of Guilford and other colleges who, as “stewards of place,” constitute essential parts of our region’s infrastructure and talent development. Most readers understand the value of “buying and supporting local.”
The same goes for our institutions that play a special role in American history as defenders of the democratic process, the education of a well-informed citizenry and the creation of a functioning, healthy community.
Andrew J. Young
Greensboro
Trump cares little about his supporters
Remember when Donald Trump said that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his base wouldn’t desert him?
Well, this is about the closest he has come so far to the above. And I don’t think he or they care:
President Trump’s campaign directed the removal of thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the Bank of Oklahoma Center in the hours before the president’s much anticipated Tulsa rally, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
As part of the BOK Center’s safety plan for the June 20 rally, arena management had purchased 12,000 do-not-sit stickers to keep people apart by leaving open seats between attendees, according to the Post. Then, on the day of the rally, when event staff had already placed the stickers on nearly every other seat in the 19,000-seat arena, the Trump campaign told event management to stop and then began removing the stickers.
Just another example of how much the president cares and respects his supporters.
Gloria McClanahan
Asheboro
Bill would be good for climate and economy
We do not live in the best of times with our staggering pandemic, political division, racial justice protests, economic downturn and job losses (Guilford County’s 15% unemployment rate). We need to put people back to work. Those of us out of work would benefit from financial help. The bipartisan HR 763 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) seems the perfect economic stimulus.
With predictable annual rising fees on fossil fuels, HR 763 works as “Cashback Carbon Pricing,” easing the transition to cleaner energy without growing government. Similar to the economic boost from our recent national stimulus checks (yet not adding to the national deficit), this money would be distributed by the national treasury to each U.S. citizen as a cashback dividend with personal freedom to choose how it is spent.
Spending our carbon-pricing dividends would boost the local economy by creating new jobs. HR 763 also leads to cleaner air and healthier people, fostering free-market innovation in clean-energy production. It has a border adjustment that encourages businesses to remain in the U.S., keeping us competitive in global trade. Have your representative support HR 763 as a great economic stimulus and a climate solution.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
