In Trump World, logic, facts have no place
A close acquaintance has been trying to help me understand why he needs so many weapons and ammunition in his home.
In effect, he sees a “bad guy” around every corner and feels imminent threat to his family.
Last evening he was trying to help me understand why the coronavirus is a hoax. There was absolutely no intellectual dissonance between the thousands of deaths per day with the virus versus the statistical improbability of actually being in a situation where he would need a gun.
He sees the news as largely fake and cannot accept that maybe it is only fake because it does not match what he would like it to be.
And while the government is highly suspect, he is anxious to get his stimulus check and unemployment.
This is the Trump world in which we live. Not a scintilla of intellectual honesty.
Listening to this person is barely different from listening to Trump during his news conferences. I think a mask is necessary during these conversations: one that covers my ears.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Trump’s briefings are model in transparency
President Trump’s daily briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic are a lesson in transparency.
His surrounding himself with experts on the subject and his conducting the question/answer sessions in laymen’s terms have many of the leftist propaganda media outlets dropping the briefings altogether because they demonstrate to the voting public that the president and his team are on top of the situation and have things as well in hand as can be had.
These briefings leave little room for the media filters to “translate” for the rubes his “true intent” to manipulate the public.
One CNN stooge informed us that “Trump looked scared” during a briefing, so I went to YouTube and watched it in its entirety.
The truth is a stranger to these people.
On a slight variation of the same point, I see many of your letters to the editor pleading for these rubes to “see what a con Trump is,” but they fail to mention any specifics.
An exception, of course, to the Democrats’ manufactured fantasies is their touting of his “umpteen gazillion certified lies,” which amounts to such travesties as saying “billion” instead of “million” during a speech. (I look forward to the cut-and-paste responses to this point.)
John Parson
Stokesdale
The greater good requires sacrifices
John Hood’s cynicism (“Shelter-in-place isn’t sustainable,” April 5) is only exceeded by his disdain for the societal pursuit of the greater good.
The false equivalence of comparing COVID-19 containment measures with imposing a 25 mph speed limit, immigration policy or banning swimming pools is an insult to those on the front line fighting this battle.
No war is fought without the sacrifice of the front line troops and the citizens at home.
Yes, we live in a free society but we are not free from societal norms and obligations.
My question to Mr. Hood and all those that are as equally impatient with “shelter-in-place” is this: When the respiratory team comes to you about a loved one that needs a ventilator — but there aren’t any available — will you be comforted by your principles of how a free society works? I doubt it.
Howard S. Becker
Greensboro
Donated reliefs checks could fund a charity
With the passage of the COVID-19 relief package by Congress that includes $1,200 checks to be distributed to individuals beginning sometime in mid-April, we in Guilford County have an opportunity to do something special by creating an avenue for people to donate their checks to those with greater need.
A thought: Gather a cross-section of citizens with expertise in relevant areas — such as attorneys, bankers, business and not-for-profit leaders — to establish a fund to receive donated checks from those who don’t have a critical need for this extra money and also to receive additional donations from others who wish to contribute.
This “Help Guilford Fund” could be administered by an organization like Social Services as they are in a position to readily identify the neediest of our citizenry. Transparency and accountability are vital to the success of this venture and would likely open the door to similar efforts in the future.
Sharing with the public the process and procedures followed would build confidence and a sound foundation going forward.
Do we have any takers to launch this project? I bet so.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Do the right thing
Sen. Burr:
Resign. Your ethics are obviously lacking, but at least have some decency.
Thank you.
Thomas Hefner
McLeansville
